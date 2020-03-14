Trump says he supports house coronavirus bill, says party members should ‘VOTE YES’

President Trump said Friday night that he supports a coronavirus response package negotiated by the Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in an apparent effort to get skeptical Republicans on board with the legislation.

“I fully support H.R. 6201: Families first, the CoronaVirus Response Act, which will be passed in the House tonight,” Trump tweeted. “This bill will follow my leadership for free CoronaVirus tests and paid sick leave for our affected American workers …”

“I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and vote YES!” Trump added later. “I will always put the health and well-being of Americans FIRST. Expect to sign the final bill as soon as possible!”

Pelosi initially informed his colleagues of an agreement with the Trump administration around 6 p.m. AND. “We are proud to have reached an agreement with the administration to resolve the outstanding issues, and we will now soon pass the family first coronavirus response law,” the California Democrat said in a letter. addressed to colleagues in the evening.

However, Fox News later learned that Mnuchin had not yet signed the pact.

TRUMP DECLARES A NATIONAL EMERGENCY ON CORONAVIRUS AND ENROLLS THE PRIVATE SECTOR

Shortly before 8:00 pm ET, Mnuchin said “Lou Dobbs Tonight” from Fox Business Network: “We have an agreement that reflects what the President talked about in his speech to the other [Wednesday] night. He’s very focused on making sure we can fight the coronavirus, that the people who need to be quarantined at home – that the hard-working Americans don’t lose their compensation because they have to be put in home quarantine.

“Obviously, we expect the biggest companies to bear these costs,” added Mnuchin, “and we also want to make sure that people can get free tests. The president wants a lot of tests. One things to which the market responded very positively was [that] the president has made huge strides with all of these big companies coming in and saying there are tests. “

Apparent problems have taken Democrats by surprise: House majority leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Said: “We thought we had a deal,” adding, “I want to vote tonight.”

Fox News learns that the main objection to the bill from House Republicans has been foreign matters which House Democrats continued to try to include in the coronavirus package.

A deal could set up a possible evening vote: House lawmakers have been asked to stay close as leaders try to cement an agreement that can be voted on later Friday night. The Senate, however, has already left town. Sources said that if the measure passes the House with an overwhelming majority, the Senate will adopt the measure next week.

Earlier on Friday, President Trump declared a national emergency following the coronavirus epidemic and announced partnerships with major U.S. companies to expand testing capabilities.

“This legislation is about testing, testing, testing,” said Pelosi. “To stop the spread of the virus, we got free coronavirus tests for everyone who needs a test, including the uninsured.” We cannot effectively fight coronaviruses unless everyone in our country who needs to be tested can get their test for free. “

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

According to Pelosi, the bill includes paid emergency leave with two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid family and medical leave. “We have also obtained enhanced unemployment insurance, a measure that will extend protections to workers on leave,” she said.

Pelosi also said the bill will include nutrition security initiatives “including SNAP, student meals, nutrition for the elderly and food banks”. The Democrat said that “22 million children depend on free or reduced school meals for their food security; we have to make sure they have food to eat. “

She also said that the bill will include an increase in federal funds for Medicaid to support local, state, tribal and territorial governments and health systems “so that they have the resources necessary to fight this crisis.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The revisions to the Democratic bill came after the GOP on Thursday reported “major” concerns over sick leave legislation. Parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Criticized the initial legislation for creating a paid sick leave program through the Social Security Administration which he said would take six months to put in place and hamper the normal functioning of the agency for disbursing checks to the elderly.

He also objected to the imposition of permanent paid sick leave “for all businesses with no exemptions and no sunsets,” said McCarthy.

Trump had lobbied for payroll tax relief to give some economic relief to Americans, but Pelosi did not include this in this bill, although she did signal that more laws may be needed because the magnitude and prejudice of the pandemic are fully realized.

Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.