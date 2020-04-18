Trump says he will deliver West Point opening speech – amidst social distancing

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Friday that he intended to deliver the opening speech this year at American Military Academy, according to reports.

The graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 23 at West Point Academy in New York State, although the timing of that date was uncertain due to the coronavirus epidemic.

However, the President said that social distancing practices will be in place when the event takes place.

“They will have a great distance, so it will be very different from what they have never seen,” said the president, according to The Hill. “Do I like the look? No no. And finally, next year, they will have a start like before. “

The address at West Point will be the first opening speech by the president of this service academy. In previous years, since taking office, the President has delivered opening speeches at the US Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, at the US Air Force Academy near Colorado Springs, Colorado, and at the US Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, CNN. reported.

Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet with Air Force Academy graduates on Saturday amid social distancing, The Hill reported.