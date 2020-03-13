Trump says he will “most likely” be tested for coronavirus “soon enough”

President Trump On Friday, he will “most likely” be tested for coronavirus “fairly quickly”, after being in contact with several people who have self-quarantined or tested positive for the virus.

He made the comments at a press conference in Rose Garden where he declared a national emergency following the coronavirus epidemic and announced partnerships with major US companies to expand testing capabilities.

Trump’s announcement on Friday also comes amid conflicting reports on whether anyone else who has come into contact with Trump in recent days – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – has turned out to be positive.

Certainly, the president told reporters that he had no symptoms of coronavirus or COVID-19.

Earlier this week, several Republican lawmakers quarantined themselves after a participant in the Conservative Political Action Conference from February 26 to February 29 informed CPAC organizers that he had tested positive.

Trump and Vice President Pence, who has been appointed to lead the official coronavirus task force, attended and spoke at CPAC. Neither of them came into contact with the sick individual, according to the White House.

Trump, however, had direct contact with Representative Doug Collins during a trip Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, and Representative Matt Gaetz visited Air Force One on Monday. Both are in auto-quarantine.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo told Fox News amid news about his father on Friday that his father coronavirus, contradicting previous reports that the South American leader had tested positive.

Bolsonaro had been tested after one of his assistants, who was also present at the Florida complex, was diagnosed with COVID-19: Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary of the 64-year-old Brazilian leader who also went to Miami for the meeting, showed flu-like symptoms and tested positive for the virus on Wednesday morning.

Reports from Brazil initially indicated that Bolsonaro had tested positive, and his son appeared to confirm this to Fox News earlier on Friday, adding that further tests were underway to confirm the diagnosis and that the second round of tests was expected later today. However, in a subsequent appearance on “America’s Newsroom”, Eduardo denied that his father had ever tested positive.

He denied that his father was showing symptoms. “He is fine,” he confirmed.

The confusion over the results came just days after Bolsonaro met Trump at the home of American leader in Florida, Mar-a-Lago.

The development also came after Australian Minister of Home Affairs Peter Dutton turned positive after returning from Washington D.C., where he met with Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

Fox News’ Chris Irvine contributed to this report.