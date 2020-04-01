Trump says he would “absolutely” have a call with Biden to discuss the coronavirus response strategy

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Wednesday that he would “absolutely” have a phone call with Joe Biden, after the former vice president offered to speak directly with him to discuss a strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic that is shaking the nation.

Fox News first reported on Wednesday that Biden had offered to have a phone call with Trump.

EXCLUSIVE: BIDEN OFFERS CALLING WHITE HOUSE TO DISCUSS CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE STRATEGY

When asked if he would be receptive to a phone call with the Democrats’ main favorite, the president said yes.

“Oh sure, absolutely,” said Trump. “I would love to talk to her.”

The president added, “I always thought he was a nice guy. I don’t know him very well, frankly, but I think he’s probably a nice guy.”

“If he wants to call, I would absolutely take his call,” said the president. “Okay? You can tell him. Okay?”

Biden’s offer for a phone call came after Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway on Wednesday morning challenged former vice president to stop criticizing the Trump administration’s coronavirus response and instead of that “to call the White House today and give it support”.

Minutes after Trump accepted the former vice president’s offer, Biden’s assistant campaign manager Kate Bedingfield told Fox News: “Our teams will be in touch and we will arrange a call.”

Biden has been offering advice and warnings to Trump on the coronavirus in interviews and media appearances for months. Wednesday, however, is the first time the former vice president has offered to speak directly with the president.

“Vice President Biden extended his advice for months, and repeated it last night,” Bedingfield told Fox News on Wednesday. “As he has said repeatedly, Donald Trump is not responsible for the coronavirus itself – but it is responsible for the federal government’s slow and chaotic response to this epidemic.”

“Unfortunately, Trump has spent months after the discovery of the virus without heeding the repeated warnings of his scientific and intelligence experts, and downplaying the threat of this epidemic to the American people,” she said. “He could have heeded Vice President Biden’s public advice not to take Chinese word for it as they deceived the world on their efforts to stop the spread.”

KELLYANNE CONWAY SAYS BIDEN SHOULD DEACTIVATE COVID-19 SUPPORT

Bedingfield added: “The Obama-Biden administration even wrote a literal game book for the response to a pandemic, but unfortunately the Trump administration left it on the shelf. We now have more cases of coronavirus than any other country. “

Biden regained his status as favorite among Democrats on Super Tuesday and claimed victories in subsequent primary competitions to build a huge delegate lead over rival Bernie Sanders.

Biden, during the coronavirus epidemic, hosted virtual press conferences and often criticized the president’s response to the epidemic.

Conway, in an interview Wednesday morning with “Fox & Friends” instead criticized Biden for not directly offering support to Trump.

“I think it’s really disappointing to have President Obama’s number two, who apparently doesn’t talk to him very much there, criticizing, instead of saying,” Hey, this is what we did what we thought effective, “” said Conway. .

“Why is Vice President Biden not calling the White House today to offer his support?” she also asked.

Conway went on to say that the White House is not focused on political rhetoric, but rather on a response to curb the COVID-19 epidemic.

“I must tell you that we are not talking about politics here at all in the White House,” she said. “We’re talking about ventilators and vaccines, not Biden and Bernie. There’s really no time for that, but it’s very disappointing when you see the review.”

She added: “I think the critics and the naysayers seem so much smaller and so much more sharp and useless and petty than they have ever been.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Conway later told reporters that she had “not yet heard of a single idea from Vice President Biden that would be useful to the American people or that is different from what we do.”

On Wednesday evening, the United States reported more than 213,300 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,750 deaths.