Trump says Iran plans ‘sneak attack’ on US troops and assets in Iraq

President Trump said on Wednesday that I ran predicts a “sneak attack” on US troops or “assets” in Iraq, warning that the country will pay a “heavy price” if that happens.

The president made the brutal announcement in a tweet Wednesday afternoon, as tensions persisted between the two countries over past clashes and the coronavirus pandemic.

“Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on American troops and / or assets in Iraq. If that happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!” Trump tweeted.

Trump’s tweet came shortly after attending a noon intelligence briefing at the White House.

Sources told Fox News that the United States believed Iran-backed agents were planning the sneak attack, and that Trump’s tweet was a warning to Iranian leaders to tell their agents to back off or face up. to consequences

In late March, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Iran has refused US aid to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Pompeo also condemned the Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for spreading conspiracy theories that the United States was responsible for the epidemic, and for pointing out Iran’s own misdeeds that have exacerbated the spread of the virus.