Trump says NYC boosts coronavirus death toll

President Trump Wednesday claimed that New York City swelled his COVID-19 death toll after health officials released new data that added 3,700 victims who reportedly had symptoms of the virus but were never tested.

The latest figures, released Tuesday by the New York Department of Health, have increased the death toll to over 10,000, making the city one of the main epicenters of the pandemic.

Speaking at the Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing, Trump questioned the New York criteria.

“I see this morning where New York added 3,000 [sic] dead because they are dead. Rather than [a] heart attack, they say heart attack caused by it, “he said during the daily briefing of the coronavirus task force, referring to COVID-19.

The additional victims increased the death toll to 10,000 in New York, and more than 28,000 in total in the U.S. Trump suggested that the city was responsible for the 3,700 additional deaths “ in case ” the victims were coronavirus.

“If you look at it, that’s it. Everything we have is documented and very well reported. What they do is just in case – it’s OK. We have more cases because we are reporting more. “

De Blasio spokeswoman Freddi Goldstein criticized Trump for appearing to undermine the additional deaths.

“They were people with names, hobbies, lives. They leave behind loved ones in mourning. They deserve to be recognized and not understated, ”she said.

Explaining the new criteria, Dr Oxiris Barbot, of the city’s health service, said The New York Times that although the additional victims had not been tested, their deaths probably would not have happened without the pandemic, as it submerged hospitals in the city.

Data from the city’s health department shows that about 60% of probable coronavirus deaths occurred in hospitals, while the remaining 40% of probable coronavirus victims died in their homes.