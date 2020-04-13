Trump says reopening decision will come “soon” as task force formed

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Monday that he would make a decision – “jointly” with governors and other officials – on the reopening of the economy “soon,” as the White House forms a second working group on coronaviruses focused on this goal.

“In an effort to create conflict and confusion, some in the fake media say that it is the decision of the governors to open the states, not that of the President of the United States and the federal government,” Trump tweeted. on Monday.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES SECOND CORONAVIRUS WORKING GROUP FOR THE REOPENING OF THE COUNTRY

“Let it be understood that this is incorrect. It is the president’s decision and for many good reasons,” he said. “That said, the administration and I are working closely with the governors, and it will continue.”

He added: “A decision on my part, in collaboration with the governors and the contribution of others, will be made soon!”

The president’s tweet comes as the “Open Our Country” task force is being formed at the White House.

Sources told Fox News on Monday that the second task force, which Trump first teased last Friday and is expected to be officially presented on Tuesday, will be chaired by White House chief of staff Mark Meadows.

The task force, sources said, will also include members of President Trump’s cabinet, including:

Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin, Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue, Secretary of Transport Elaine Chao, Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette, Secretary of Labor Gene Scalia, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, the US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and the Acting Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russ Vought.

The task force is also expected to include the acting chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers Tom Philipson and White House advisers Larry Kudlow, Peter Navarro, Chris Liddell, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

A source told Fox News that it was unclear whether there would be people outside of government “officially” brought to the board, or whether they would only be included in the consultation process.

On Friday, during a briefing on the coronavirus, the president announced the creation of the working group. many states to brake transmission.

“I would say without a doubt that this is the biggest decision I have ever had to make,” said Trump.

“It was my honor to be the president of the American people … I have a big decision to come and I only hope it is the right decision for God,” said Trump.

TRUMP SAYS COUNTRY IS ‘NEAR POINT’ OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

Last month, the White House announced that it had extended its directives to “slow the spread” until April 30.

The president promised Friday to listen to experts if they recommended further extension of the White House social distancing guidelines.

The president then swore he would listen to the experts before making a decision, saying, “We don’t do anything until we know this country is going to be healthy. We don’t want to go back and start over.”

The United States reported more than 558,000 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 22,100 deaths on Monday.