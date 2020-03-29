Trump says spike in coronavirus death rate likely in 2 weeks, extends social distancing guidelines until April 30

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Speaking in front of a controversial white house coronavirus press briefing on Sunday, President Trump said “the peak death rate” in the coronavirus pandemic “is expected to hit in two weeks”, and said the federal government would extend its social distancing guidelines until April 30.

“The modeling estimates that the peak in the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks. I repeat. The peak, the highest point in the death rates, remember, is likely to hit in two weeks … Therefore, we will extend our guidelines until April 30, to slow the spread, “said the president at White House Rose Garden.

Say her previous hope that the country could reopen by Easter was “just an aspiration,” added Trump: “We can expect it to be June 1, we will be well on the road to recovery” and that ” many great things will happen. “

He also noted: “Two of the country’s largest health insurers – Humana and Signa – have announced that they will forgo copays, co-insurance and deductibles for coronavirus treatments.”

In response to a question asked during the briefing, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases, reiterated his estimate earlier today that it was possible that 100,000 to 200,000 people could die in the United States. “What we are trying to do is not let this happen,” he said, calling the extension of the social distancing directives “a wise and prudent decision”. Over 2,300 people with the virus have already died in the United States

“Models are good, but models often generate the kind of anxious question you asked,” said Fauci, when asked by a reporter how bad the situation could get. “A model is as good as the assumptions you put in the model, and very often many of these assumptions are based on a complexity of problems that are not necessarily the same … from country to country . “

Fauci said the April 30 extension came after he, Dr. Deborah Birx and other members of the task force made the recommendation.

Trump said he had seen early estimates that 2.2 million people could have died if the government had done nothing in the worst case, so “if we can keep that at 100,000” or less, would be a “good job”. “

Separately, Trump openly asked why the demand for surgical masks had skyrocketed in New York and elsewhere, urging reporters to “oughtta investigate this” because “something is going on”.

The defining moment came just hours after Trump boasted dizzying odds for social media events, and soon after New York Mayor Bill de Blasio urged his constituents not to “look back” on his previous statements minimizing the coronavirus.

“How do you go from 10 to 20 to 30,000, to 300,000 [masks] – even if it’s different, “asked Trump.” Something is going on, and you should be interested in it as journalists. Where do the masks go? Do they exit through the back door? How do you go from 10,000 to 300,000? And, we have this in a lot of different places. So someone should probably look into it. I just do not see from a practical point of view how it is possible to go from that to that, and that happens in many places. “

Pressed on the issue later during the briefing, Trump called on New Yorkers to “check” Democrat rulers Andrew Cuomo and de Blasio about the change in masks. “People should check them out because there is something going on.” He said it could be “something worse than hoarding”.

DE BLASIO: DON’T PAY ATTENTION TO MY PREVIOUS REMARKS ON CORONAVIRUS

Furious nurses held demonstrations outside the Jacobi Hospital emergency room in the Bronx over the weekend, saying there was a dangerous shortage of masks and gloves. Sean Petty, a pediatric nurse at the hospital, told New york post: “We need billions of N95 masks. This policy implemented by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] kills nurses. We have already lost our first nurse in New York. We will lose more. “

Trump noted that “many states are supplied” with a variety of essential supplies, including fans – although, he added, “some don’t admit it.” Trump later suggested that “there was a question of hoarding fans” in which some hospitals could keep the devices in case of a major problem in the future.

Also at the briefing, Trump responded after PBS News Yamiche Alcindor – who had previously asked many questions about whether an anonymous official really used the term “Kung Flu” – started with another critical question about Trump. Comments to Fox News on New York fans.

“Why don’t you act a little more positively – it’s always you, yourself,” said Trump. “Be nice. Don’t be threatening. Be nice.”

For the most part, however, the president has largely sounded positive notes about practical developments in the last 24 hours of the crisis.

HOW LONG DOES CORONAVIRUS LAST IN THE UNITED STATES?

In addition to the suppressed copays, Trump has touted “interesting therapies” that “will be announced in the coming weeks.” He said he was working on getting a system that could sterilize healthcare workers’ masks up to 20 times faster approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Trump then congratulated the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Emergency Management Agency [FEMA] for transforming the Javits Center in New York into a makeshift emergency hospital.

“It is an incredible hospital, complex and upscale. Everyone is trying to understand how they did it,” said Trump, noting that he was not safe either. “And, I was a good builder.”

The president kept his distance from the other speakers during the briefing, and referred to the social distancing guidelines as soon as he stepped onto the podium.

“Enjoy everyone here – great day at the Rose Garden,” said Trump. “Huge distance between chairs.”