Trump says the coronavirus gave him a reason not to shake hands, and he does not avoid greetings of supporters

President Trump Thursday revealed its long-standing reputation as “germahobe” as healthcare professionals warned of accidental human-to-human contact. Coronavirus Outbreak.

At the Fox News Town Hall on Thursday in Scranton, PA, Bullet Buyer, the anchor of the Special Report, asked Trump what he thought about shaking hands with supporters and staff during the outbreak.

TRUMP, FOX NEWS TOWN HALL suggest BIDEN is not competent

“I’m not excited,” Trump said after Bayer pointed out that the president was “self-described germ cell phobia.” Trump added that he always tried to avoid shaking hands, even when he was young.

“I always felt the concept was bad,” he said. “You read many medical reports [and] Not good now. “

“If you could persuade people not to hold this, that’s it,” Trump said. Shake hands with people [if] They want to kiss and hug to say “Hello”, “I do not care.”

Trump also wasted a little time during the forum Critics of former rival Elizabeth Warren’s decision Drop out of the race After Super Tuesday, she said she may have blocked Barney Sanders’ struggle in the presidential election by sucking up progressive voting.

“Bernie Sanders would have won in five, six, and seven states,” Trump said. “She didn’t give him a favor when you saw it. It was not a good friendship. We started seeing it in discussions, incidentally.

Click here for full coverage of Coronaville

Trump continued to claim that front runner Joe Biden was “damaged” by the bullet each process that apparently involved his son Hunter in overseas corruption. “They aimed Trump and beat Biden,” the president said.

“Unfortunately, unfortunately, there was a man who had no job. A very sad experience Trump added. “He goes out and gets $ 3 million, and $ 183,000 a month to become a company executive who has said that more are corrupt.”

“Equally bad, China … his son leaves China with $ 1 billion in money for the fund.”

Fox News Gregg Re contributed to this report.