Trump says “ the scariest day of my life ” has been said that the U.S. lacked fans

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump On Tuesday, he called it the “scariest day” of his life when he learned that the United States may not have enough fans to fight the novel coronavirus.

“The scariest day of my life was about a month ago when, after a long day of meetings, my team told me that we were going to need 130,000 fans – that we were running out of hundreds of thousands of fans, “he said during the daily White House press conference.

The president then blamed the Obama administration for its lack of oversight in the past, and accused acting governors of making unrealistic demands on the federal government.

“This is the system we inherited,” said Trump. “I had governors asking for unreasonable amounts that the federal government just didn’t have and, you look at the states … The states were not prepared. I knew that anyone who needed a fan , and didn’t get one, would kill him. “

TRUMP ANNOUNCES THAT THE UNITED STATES WILL CANCELED FUNDING FOR THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION ON CORONAVIRUS RESPONSE

After learning of the fan shortage, Trump said he asked his staff to move quickly to ration and distribute the machines to those who needed them most.

“I asked my team to move the heavens and the Earth to make sure that doesn’t happen,” he added.

The president also announced the cessation of all US federal funds to the World Health Organization (WHO) for having adopted the “politically correct” rather than the “vital measures”.

Asset added: “WHO has failed in its duty and must be held responsible.”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Tuesday, there were nearly 600,000 cases of coronavirus in the United States and just over 25,000 deaths.

Gregg Re of Fox News contributed to this report.