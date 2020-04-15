Trump says U.S. surpasses new cases, teases new economic reopening guidelines

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump said on Wednesday that the country had “surpassed the peak” in the number of new cases of new coronavirus, while teasing an upcoming announcement on the guidelines, the White House will offer states to reopen the economy.

“The battle continues, but the data indicates that we are past the top,” Trump said at a press briefing at the White House Rose Garden.

The president has not released details of the guidelines he will release, but said he will make an announcement Thursday afternoon.

“We think some states may open before May 1,” said Trump of the date the White House set out to continue social distancing in the country. “We want to open our country again.”

Trump has consistently deplored the economic devastation that the COVID-19 pandemic has created and argued that “the cure” could be worse than the virus as businesses in the country continue to close in the midst of the public health crisis .

Some 16.8 million Americans have lost their jobs in the past three weeks, which means that one in 10 working Americans was unemployed.

Collectively, the numbers were the largest and fastest-growing series of job losses in 1948. In contrast, during the Great Recession, it took 44 weeks – about 10 months – for jobless claims reach their highest level currently in less than a year. month.

The president, however, attempted to smile on a cloudy day during his press briefing on Wednesday and assured the Americans that jobs and the economy would come back as the virus recedes.

“We will be the kids back,” said Trump. “We want to recover our country. We will do it soon.”

Trump’s comments come just days after the governors of several states on the east and west coasts announced that they have formed task forces to explore the reopening of their states’ economies and monitor COVID-19 in the future.

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington revealed on Monday that they have reached an agreement to reopen state economies. Heads of state said health and science, not politics, would guide decision-making. Any change to each state’s home stay order will be based on a comprehensive understanding of the health impacts of COVID-19, they added, saying that no large-scale reopening will take place until what the measurements reflect is a significant drop in the spread of the virus.

A number of northeastern states – including New York, which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States – announced a similar plan on Monday.

California, which has so far weathered the pandemic better than expected, went even further with Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, outlining a plan to ease orders to stay at home.

Newsom said on Tuesday that the state was entering an “optimistic phase” in the battle against the virus before defining the parameters which must be respected before the orders of stay in residence are lifted.

The plan provides for improved testing and contact tracing, surveillance of vulnerable segments of the population, meeting the needs of hospitals to cope with any further increase in the virus, continued collaboration with researchers on therapeutic treatments, creating a plan to safely reopen businesses, schools and other institutions, and preparing Californians for what he called “turning on the tap”.