Trump says Warren alone destroyed the Sanders campaign

President Trump accused Monday Elizabeth Warren for “destroying Bernie Sanders’ second presidential campaign on his own, claiming that if she had quit before Super Tuesday, Sanders could have wiped out the competition.

“Elizabeth‘ Pocahontas Warren single-handedly destroyed Bernie Sanders’ campaign by stripping voters of his Super T account, “Trump tweeted Monday morning. “He lost states that he would have easily won if she had given up 3 days earlier.”

He added: “The DNC is doing it again to Bernie! Will he ever get angry?

Sanders, of course, is known to have been ignited on the stump and has made no secret of his contempt for the party establishment – currently directing this anger against former Vice President Joe Biden and the closing powerbrokers behind him following his Super Tuesday wins which allowed him to reach the head of the delegates.

Warren, D-Mass., Dropped the presidential race last week – but only after the delegate-rich Super Tuesday primaries. Significantly, it has not yet endorsed either Biden or Sanders.

BIDEN WINS 10 PRIMARIES ON SUPER TUESDAY AT SANDERS ’4

Prior to Super Tuesday, Sanders, I-Vt., Had built a strong dynamic, having swept most of the early contests – tied Iowa caucuses with Pete Buttigieg and won races in New Hampshire and Nevada .

Biden, after mediocre results at the start of the calendar, managed to dominate the final of the early nomination calendar – South Carolina – giving him a well-deserved boost before Super Tuesday. But it was helped by the decisions of the former South Bend, Ind., Of Mayor Buttigieg and of Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., To abandon it and approve it. This helped Biden consolidate the moderate and center-left vote, while Sanders continued to split support for the progressives with Warren.

Biden jumped to victory in the Southern primaries and beyond, winning 10 primary races. Sanders has won only four Super Tuesday races, including his biggest prize, delegate-rich California, his home state of Vermont, Utah and Colorado.

WARREN WITHDRAWS FROM 2020 RACE AND REFUSES TO APPROVE NOW AT SANDERS-BIDEN SHOW

Warren had a poor performance on Super Tuesday, even finishing third in his home state, Massachusetts. Warren later suspended his campaign, however, could give Sanders a boost before the next round of primary competition on Tuesday by making him the only progressive standard bearer in the field.

“I will not be running for president in 2020, but I guarantee that I will continue to fight for the hard-working people across the country who have gotten the edge over and over again,” said Warren. withdrawing last week. Seeming to choke, she also explained that the presidential field was now dominated by men – with the exception of representative Tulsi Gabbard – and that the prospects of a first prominent female president in history had practically disappeared.

“One of the hardest parts of it all is all those rosy promises and all those little girls who are going to have to wait four more years,” said Warren, his voice cracking, referring to the promises she often makes with young girls on the campaign trail. women running for president. “It’s going to be hard. … I take these pink promises seriously.”

Warren also addressed “sexism” in the race and promised that she would have “more to say” later.

By suspending his campaign, Warren, unlike other former candidates for the Democratic presidency of 2020, did not approve anyone. Warren was considered ideologically closer to Sanders, but the two have clashed in recent weeks. It is not yet known if Warren is leaning towards the approval of one candidate or the other.

Biden has since received approval from Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., And Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Paul Steinhauser and Tara Prindiville of Fox News contributed to this report.