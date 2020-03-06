Trump: Schumaer “enters jail” if he was a Republican in a statement to Gosach, Cabana

President Trump Senate minority leader accused Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. On his comments for Thursday Supreme Court At an abortion rally one day ago, Brett Kavanaugh and Judge Neil Gosach alleged that Republicans would be imprisoned with similar statements.

“Schumaer-it was physical in my opinion,” he said. “He said,” This is related to the election. ” It had nothing to do with the election. What he said is like never seen before. He told Fox News Brett Buyer and Martha MacCallum at Fox News City Hall in Scranton, PA.

TRUMP and BIDEN’s repeated guffs at FNC Town Hall

“The best you can say [Schumer is] As justice is threatened [rule] Their way. It’s not good, but it was physical [threat]”He continued.

“If Republicans did what Schumer did, they would be in jail now,” Trump applauded from the crowd.

At a rally on Wednesday, Schumer accused two Trump nominees:

“I want to tell you, Gorst, I want to tell you, Kavanau, you will unleash the whirlwind and pay the price,” he said, he said.

During the exchange, McCallum asked Trump if he felt different about Schumaer’s remarks given the fact that he was criticizing Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sonia Sotomayor of liberal justice.

The president said that Ginsberg criticized him before the 2016 presidential debate, so it was legal for him to turn back. Trump added that while Schumaer verbally threatened conservative justice, he was merely reacting to Sinsberg and Sotomayor with legitimate criticism.

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

“If they say something to me, am I not allowed to reply?” Trump asked. “There was another statement of justice. It was a bit light and everything I did was a response. I did not respond like Sumer.”

The town hall, which is held in the hometown of former Vice President Joe Biden, also featured Trump’s response to the current residents’ candidacy for Greenville, Delaware.

President Trump also cited former Vice President Joe Biden, whose hometown Town Hall is being held, for suspicious statements about the trajectory of the campaign, including rants claiming that he ran for U.S. Sen. Critics he should vote for “the other Biden”.

“I think Biden has been damaged [politically]”Said Trump.