Trump scolds USS Theodore Roosevelt ousted for coronavirus letter; Navy boss apologizes for reaction

President Trump says he will “get involved” and review decision to fire Navy captain USS Theodore Roosevelt, even as Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly berated the former captain in an audio recording released on Monday.

Last week, Captain Brett Crozier moderately fired for sounding the alarm about the need to unload the sailors aboard the USS Roosevelt due to a COVID-19 epidemic.

Moldly addressed the crew aboard the ship Sunday and criticized Crozier for writing a letter warning that the COVID-19 epidemic on board the ship had created a dire situation for the carrier, calling it “too naive or too stupid” to be a commander-in-chief, several sources confirmed to Fox News.

The letter was leaked to a reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, who published its content last week.

Trump criticized Cozier at a press conference on Monday saying “the letter should not have been sent.”

“It shows weakness. And we have nothing weak now. Not anymore,” said Trump. “We don’t want to have letter writing campaigns where fake news finds a letter, gets leaked. We don’t want that.”

“He shouldn’t be talking that way in a letter,” added Trump. “I thought it was terrible what he had done.”

However, Trump admitted that despite the letter, “Crozier’s career before that was very good.”

“I’m going to get involved and see exactly what’s going on there,” said Trump. “Because I don’t want to destroy someone for having a bad day.

Trump’s remarks come as several lawmakers request that Moldly be fired for his comments.

Moldly apologized Monday evening for his remarks against Crozier, who were rude, saying in a statement: “Let’s be clear, I don’t think Captain Brett Crozier is naive or stupid. I think, and I always believed it was the opposite. “

“Captain Crozier is intelligent and passionate,” continued Modly’s statement. “I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming e-mail with the intention of putting it in the public domain in order to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. “

Trump has suggested that his involvement could end the bitter disagreement between the two over how the epidemic of coronavirus on the ship has been managed.

“You have two good people and they’re arguing, and believe it or not, I’m good at settling the arguments,” said Trump.

Navy officials said that 173 sailors from USS Theodore Roosevelt tested positive for COVID-19, and 61 percent of the crew was tested in all, with approximately 2,000 sailors moving ashore.

Crozier, who was loved by sailors aboard the ship, himself tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.