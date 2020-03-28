Trump sends 70,000-tonne message of hope to New York port for coronavirus response

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump safe journey Saturday to a US Navy hospital ship bound for New York “filled” with medical supplies and personnel for coronavirus response to a pandemic.

“This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York, a place I know very well, a place I love,” said Trump before d ‘Send the USNS Comfort. “We are here for you. We are fighting for you and we are with you all along and we will always be.”

“You have the steadfast support of the whole nation,” said Trump at the Norfolk Naval Station.

Before saying farewell to the ship “fully loaded” with the pier, Trump hailed the 1,200 medical personnel on board as “the military’s greatest weapon” in responding to the pandemic.

The ship has 12 operating rooms, a medical lab, a pharmacy, a helicopter deck and more, said Trump.

“It’s filled to the gills. To the top,” the president said on Saturday.

Trump spoke on Saturday morning to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo of the response and also granted his request for four additional medical response sites in Brooklyn, Queens, Staten Island and the Bronx which are expected to have an additional 4,000 beds, Cuomo said earlier. USNS Comfort is scheduled to arrive in New York Harbor on Monday with up to 1,000 beds.

USNS Comfort will travel to the epicenter of the US coronavirus epidemic in New York to ease the burden on distressed New York area hospitals responding to the growing number of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

Trump said he weighed additional quarantine restrictions on trips outside New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to stop the spread of the virus. A decision will come soon, he said.

“We will stop at nothing to protect the health of New Yorkers and the health of our people in these hours of need,” said Trump.

As a sign of the serious social distancing going on across the country, Trump spoke not to a crowd but only to a handful of journalists, military and government officials. The few who were allowed to enter the event site were subjected to a temperature test and asked a series of health / travel related questions before being able to enter.

The deployment of the Navy ship comes on the heels of Trump takes effect Friday a $ 2.2 trillion aid package that includes direct payments to most Americans, increased unemployment assistance, small business assistance as well as a massive business loan fund – to a time when unemployment is increasing at a record rate.

Trump has declared that he is harnessing all the power of American power to “defeat the virus”. He praised efforts to speed up the manufacturing of medical supplies, support states and prepare military reservists.

Trump, acting in wartime, said he was “very proud” of being the president and sought to assure Americans that the country will emerge stronger and more unified after the pandemic.

“With the grace of God, we will win this war and we will win this war quickly with as few deaths as possible,” said Trump.

He stood with Secretary of Defense Mark Esper on the sunny pier and saluted the ship as he walked away and pushed a horn.

More than 1,200 medical personnel will be on board who “will provide the skills, care and compassion to lead the fight against an invisible enemy,” the White House said in a statement.

“These doctors, nurses, anesthesiologists, radiology technicians, caregivers and other medical personnel will increase and support the New York medical community and maintain hospital capacity by treating certain non-COVID-19 patients on board. USNS Comfort, “the White House told me.

Patients not infected with COVID-19 will receive care on board the hospital ship, so beds in New York hospitals can be released for the wave of coronavirus patients in need of urgent help.

Trump has previously deployed the hospital ship USNS Mercy from Naval Station in San Diego. The ship arrived in Los Angeles on Friday to “serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients” who are currently hospitalized ashore.

The twin ships were built in the 1970s and originally deployed as oil tankers before being converted into hospital ships in the 1980s and delivered to the Navy.

While the two ships have a history of humanitarian responses — Comfort was deployed for the war in Iraq, Hurricane Katrina and Hurricane Maria – the White House has defined their latest missions as among the most important.

“As the USNS Comfort drops anchor and leaves Norfolk Naval Station, home to the world’s most powerful fleet, it does so to embark on one of the most important missions of its legendary career: serving the American people in this great hour of need. “said the White House statement.

New York was the hardest hit by the virus with 52,318 cases and 728 deaths on Saturday.

Travis Fedschun of Fox News contributed to this report.