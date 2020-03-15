Trump `` seriously considers '' the grace of Flynn

President Trump announced Sunday that he was “seriously considering” a pardon for former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to federal investigators investigating Russia.

Flynn to be sentenced in late February, but judge Emmet Sullivan postponed it indefinitely after prosecutors filed a rare motion to delay a number of delays that would have made the February 27 conviction date unlikely. Flynn had also requested the withdrawal of his guilty plea, claiming that the federal prosecutors had acted in bad faith.

“So now it is reported that after destroying his life and that of his wonderful family (and many others too), the FBI, in collaboration with the Department of Justice,” lost “the records of General Michael Flynn, “Trump tweeted. “How practical. I strongly envision full forgiveness!”

Trump’s claim that the FBI said the “lost” Flynn records echoed a request filed on behalf of Flynn in January that highlighted information that has come to light since Flynn’s guilty plea – including that no accurate record of Flynn’s statements to agents exists and that the original handwritten report FD-302 of the interview is “missing”, later versions being then “edited” in an undisclosed manner by anti-government officials – Trump from the FBI.

Flynn’s case stems from an FBI interview in 2017, in which he was asked about his conversations with the former Russian ambassador to the United States, Sergey Kislyak. Flynn eventually admitted to making false statements about these conversations during his interview in the investigation of former special advocate Robert Mueller into Russia, but has since changed course.

In a court case, lawyers for Flynn said that the Department of Justice was trying to “rewrite history” by withdrawing its recommendation that he be sentenced to probation and suggesting that he had not been available or cooperative.

“It’s just one atrocity after another,” said Flynn’s attorney Sidney Powell. told Sean Hannity of Fox News in January. “They violated the plea agreement when they tried to withdraw their request to recommend that he be placed on probation,” she said.

The Department of Justice, headed by Attorney General Bill Barr, is now revision the management of the Flynn file.

Trump has granted pardon or pardon to a number of people in recent weeks, including former owner of the San Francisco 49ers, Edward J. DeBartolo Jr. and former New York Police Department Commissioner Bernard Kerik . There had been speculation that the president could forgive Flynn, as well as the former partner Roger Stone, who was sentenced in February to 40 months in prison for lying in particular to Congress and falsifying witnesses. This case also came out of the Russian investigation.

