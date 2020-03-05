Trump sets on Fox News Town Hall to shape formerly big Democratic primary field

President Trump Was set to perform at 6:30 pm at Fox Newstown Hall in Scranton, PA. ET. He named himself “Sleepy Joe” by Biden and “Crazy Barney” Sanders when the Democratic presidency survived rivals.

A few hours ago, Trump shot a trademark farewell shot with former candidates Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg. Trump likened the incompetent and too small Darth Vader-style character of the 1987 parody “Spaceball”. (Bloomberg used to compare Trump and Vader in the video of the movie “Star Wars.”)

“ Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who went only to the head of the mini-mic, has just dropped out of the Democratic primaries … three days too late, ” Trump said to Warren’s claim about indigenous ancestry. Written with mention. “She cost Crazy Barney, at least Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. He probably cost him nominations! He finished third in Mass.”

Fox News City Hall was the first City Hall of the Trump campaign season. This gives the President an opportunity to discuss not only the next election, but also the President’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Senator Chuck Schumer in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, and his presidential intimidation statement. Provided. Recent efforts Reduce funding for sanctuaries to protect illegal immigrants.

Trump, who spoke to Fox News’s Hannity on Wednesday night, has exaggerated the coronavirus mortality rate, with “hundreds of thousands” eventually “sit and work.” Widely misreported It implies that a person infected with the virus should go to work.

Schneider told Hanity that Schumaer’s action was “humiliation” after Supreme Court Justices Neil Gosatch and Brett Cabanaugh affirmed that they “pay” for “terrible decisions.”

Schumer re-blamed United States Attorney General John Roberts, left-law professor Lawrence Tribe, and the American Bar Association. On Thursday, Schumer acknowledged that different languages ​​should be used, arguing that it only refers to “political” prices.

“Schumer did it outside on the street in front of a devastated crowd,” Trump told Anchor Sean Hanity. “It was a disgrace to the Supreme Court and the US Senate.”

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

Fox News Channel will make an encore presentation at Trump Town Hall at 11 PM. ET. It has been Trump’s first talk with anchors Brett Bayer and Martha MacCallum since interviews in June 2018 and April 2017.