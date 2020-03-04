Trump sheds tears on Jeff Sessions after former AG has been forced out of former Senate

President Trump Little sympathy with former Attorney General Jeff Sessions, He faces the current election after failing to get the majority vote in the Alabama Senate primary on Tuesday.

A history that Trump criticized a session that rejected himself from a Russian investigation that cast shadows on many of Trump’s presidency before lack of evidence that his campaign coordinated with Moscow in the 2016 elections. There is. Now, Trump means that the session deserves his current election struggle for not having the president’s back.

TIGHT ALABAMA GOP SENATE RACE SET OF OVERTIME ASESSIONS, TUBERVILLE HEAD TO RUNOFF

“ This is what happens to those who have been faithfully appointed by the U.S. Attorney General and then stare at the lies of witch hunting in Russia and have no wisdom or courage to end, ” tweeted Trump, a former Auburn football coach. Session final against Tommy Tuberville. He added: “On the first day in office, we refuse ourselves and the Mueller scam begins!”

The session was declined because a conflict of interest could be recognized due to Trump’s connection to the 2016 campaign. Trump often accused him of allowing others to control the investigation, appointing Robert Muller as a special adviser, and continuing for many years speculation that it could threaten Trump’s presidency. .

Trump generally avoided commenting on the Alabama Primary Race, a session-looking to reclaim the seats left to become Attorney General. Now down to Sessions and Tuberville, Trump is weighing in prior to the spill that will take place on March 31.

Tuberville responded to Mr. Trump in a tweet on Wednesday morning, saying “I couldn’t agree anymore,” and that killing the session “helped.”

The session, which served as a senator for 20 years, runs on his record of being close to Trump, despite the president knocking him many times in the past.

The spill winner goes to Democratic Senator Doug Jones, who beat Moore in the 2017 special election after the session joined the Trump administration.

Fox News’s Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.