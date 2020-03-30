Trump shows new coronavirus rapid test kit in Rose Garden, as HHS says 1 million Americans tested

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump announced on Monday that the United States had tested more than a million people for coronavirus as he unveiled a new rapid contagion test kit that is expected to work within five minutes.

Speaking at the White House Rose Garden, Trump said reaching a million tests is “a milestone in our war against the coronavirus.”

Trump’s announcement on the new rapid test kit comes just days after Abbott Laboratories announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had given them emergency approval to produce its cartridge-based test . The company says its test gives a negative result in 13 minutes when the virus is not detected.

The United States has been trying for weeks to step up coronavirus testing after a series of problems with the test originally designed by the government. The country’s daily testing capacity has increased as more diagnostic manufacturers and large laboratories have developed tests.

Abbott’s test cartridge fits into the company’s ID NOW portable device, which is used in hospitals, clinics and doctor’s offices. The company said it would launch the test next week to select health care facilities that provide urgent care.

Abbott’s approval follows two other rapid tests approved by regulators last week. Older tests developed in the laboratory can take between 4 and 8 hours to produce results.

Health experts say the United States should test 100,000 to 150,000 people a day to track and contain the virus. There are no official test parameters nationwide, but private and public health laboratories currently report testing approximately 80,000 to 90,000 patients per day.

The United States currently leads the world in the number of infections, with more than 143,000 confirmed cases reported by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. Over 73,000 of the confirmed cases are concentrated in New York and New Jersey.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo urgently appealed to medical volunteers amid an “astounding” death toll from coronavirus on Monday as he and health officials warned that the crisis is unfolding New York is just a glimpse of what other communities across the United States may soon face.

“Please come and help us in New York now,” said Governor Andrew Cuomo, as the death toll in the state increased by more than 250 in one day for a total of more than 1,200 victims, mostly in the city. He said an additional million health workers are needed to deal with the crisis.

“We have lost more than 1,000 New Yorkers,” said Cuomo. “For me, we are already beyond stunning. We have reached an amazing level.”

Trump said Monday that the 2,900-bed emergency hospital is in New York’s Javits Center.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the United States’ leading expert on infectious diseases, has warned that small towns are likely to see cases “take off” as they did in New York.

Trump’s press briefing comes Monday one day after extending the federal guidelines on social distancing until April 30. He previously predicted that the country could open around Easter, which happens on April 12, but sided with public health experts to expand the guidelines. .

Trump reiterated the need to practice social distancing on Monday as experts warned that the maximum number of deaths from the virus is expected to occur next month.

“By moving away very socially, we can save over a million American lives,” he said. “The sacrifices we make will determine the fate of this virus and the fate of our victory.”