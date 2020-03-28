Trump signs order authorizing Pentagon to call ex-troops to help fight coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump on Friday signed an executive order authorizing the Pentagon to bring back former troops, including members of the National Guard and Ready Reserve are members, on active duty as part of the ongoing response to the coronavirus crisis.

“Today, the president signed a decree authorizing Secretary Esper to order units and individual members of the National Guard and reserves and certain members of the individual reserve ready, to actively strengthen forces for an effective response to the coronavirus epidemic, “said Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman. said in a statement.

The ministry said that, in general, the members called will be those from headquarters units and those with highly demanded medical capabilities, who would not harm their local communities by being called. The order allows them to be called up to two years and up to a million can be called.

“This will allow us to mobilize medical disaster response personnel to help us fight our battle against the virus,” Trump said at a press conference Friday in preview of the decision. “We have a lot of people, retirees, great soldiers, they are coming back”

The Pentagon has said that decisions on who may be called are still under review and that there are not yet any planned activations. Trump’s executive order gives the Pentagon permission to activate, but does not specify who should be called.

“The Department is committed to using all of our capabilities to respond to the coronavirus epidemic, and the President’s action today ensures that we can bring some members of the Reserve and the National Guard into combat wherever this is most necessary, “said the statement.

This week, Trump activated the National Guard in New York, Washington and California – states that have been hardest hit by the virus that has wreaked havoc across the country and shut down much of daily life.

Thursday, more than 200 the American army soldiers have been deployed to New York to provide a “full range of health services” to the most combatant state coronavirus case in the country.

