Trump snubs sessions, approves Tuberville in primary runoff from Alabama Senate

In a snub to his former attorney general, President Trump approved former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville – Jeff Sessions » main opponent – in the GOP Alabama Race to the Senate.

“Tommy Tuberville is running for the US Senate of the Greater State of Alabama,” Trump tweeted Tuesday evening. “He is a REAL LEADER who will never let MAGA / KAG, or our country fall!”

Trump sacked Sessions as attorney general in November 2018 after he pulled out of the Justice Ministry’s Russian investigation.

Tuberville and Sessions will be on the GOP ticket on March 31 after no candidate received 50 percent from the primary GOP vote last week. Tuberville and Sessions were the top two voters, with 33% and 32%, respectively, on Super Tuesday.

President Trump torn into sessions after his failure to obtain the majority of votes in primary.

“This is what happens to someone who is loyally appointed attorney general of the United States and who does not have the wisdom or the courage to look down and put an end to the false witch hunt in Russia” , tweeted Trump, and included a link to a story on Runoff sessions. He added: “Dismiss the FIRST DAY at the office, and the Mueller scam begins!”

The sessions recused themselves because of the possibility of a perceived conflict of interest because of its connection to the 2016 Trump campaign. Trump has often criticized him for allowing others to control the investigation, which led to the appointment of Robert Mueller as special advocate and to years of speculation that this could threaten Trump’s presidency.

Tuberville responded to Trump with a tweet of his own on Wednesday morning, saying he “couldn’t agree more” and that “help will be on the way” when he defeats Sessions.

Sessions, which has held the Senate seat for 20 years, has run for its record of being close to Trump, despite the fact that the President has repeatedly struck him in the past.

The second-round winner will face Democratic Senator Doug Jones, who defeated Roy Moore in a 2017 special election after Sessions joined the Trump administration.

Sessions first tried to reconcile with the president in November, using his first campaign announcement as a 2020 Senate candidate to say the president “has my full support.”

In the announcement, Sessions addressed the camera and said, “When I left President Trump’s office, did I write a revealing book? No. I went to CNN and attacked the president? Nope. Did I say a word about our president? Not even once. ”

Continuing, he said, “I’ll tell you why: first, it would be dishonorable. I was there to serve his program, not mine. Second, the president does a great job for America and Alabama, and he has my strong support. “

Ronn Blitzer, Alex Pappas and Marisa Schultz of Fox News contributed to this report.