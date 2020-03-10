Trump snuggles up hill amid coronavirus concerns, says “be calm”

President Trump Urged Americans to Remain Calm Tuesday as Government Responds to Global Epidemic coronavirus.

The president, after meeting with Senate Republicans at Capitol Hill, warned that the Americans should be cautious, but that the situation is being dealt with and will ultimately be resolved.

THE CORONAVIRUS CONTAINMENT AREA IN NEW YORK COUNTY WILL STOP FOR TWO WEEKS AND IS BEING CLEANED

“We are ready and we are doing a great job with it and it will go away,” said Trump. “Everyone must be vigilant and must be careful, but be calm.”

Trump hailed his administration’s response, saying they “are doing a fantastic job,” and referred to California Governor Gavin Newsom, who said the federal government had provided everything it asked for.

Trump himself hasn’t been tested yet, and he said the White House doctor told him there was no reason to do it. It comes after it was discovered that someone at the Conservative Political Action Conference had coronavirus. Trump attended the summit late last month.

“I don’t think it’s a big deal,” said Trump, adding that he feels “extremely good”.

Democrats prepare aid package that includes unemployment insurance and sickness benefits for working families struggling to keep paychecks ahead as epidemic disrupts workplaces and stock market crashes on Monday. A vote could take place this week or postpone to mid-March.

CORONAVIRUS AT CPAC: DIAGNOSTIC TRIGGERS BURN TO TRACE EXPOSURE

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Implored lawmakers to continue working to strengthen the country’s defenses.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have received new instructions on how to protect themselves at the Capitol, the attending physician in the House asking them to stop shaking hands or touching people during greetings – he instead recommended salvation Star Trek on two fingers.

Trump met with health insurers in the White House earlier and pledged to help cruise ships and besieged airlines.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also called on the National Guard to help contain a “cluster” of coronavirus in New Rochelle, located in Westchester County, north of New York. Of 173 confirmed cases in the state, 108 are in Westchester, compared to 36 in New York, according to a state press release.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“The largest group of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country is located in New Rochelle, and as the number continues to increase, we need a special public health strategy to contain it,” said Cuomo. “We are moving from containment to mitigation, and because much of the transmission of this disease tends to occur on a geographic basis, we are attacking this hot spot at the source.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.