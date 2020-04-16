Trump strikes Pelosi for urging crowds to gather in Chinatown as coronavirus spreads

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, on February 24, drew attention to the ill-advised trip to San Francisco’s Chinatown on February 24, where she urged residents to visit shops and restaurants in defiance of the coronavirus epidemic.

Last month, Pelosi accused that people were dying as Trump’s “violins” – but the video, Trump said, made it clear that Pelosi was not doing much to stop the virus itself.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi deleted this from her Twitter account,” wrote Trump, showing a local report on Pelosi’s trip to Chinatown. “She wanted everyone to pack in Chinatown long after I closed the border with China. According to her statement, she is responsible for many deaths. She is a third-tier incompetent politician! “

A day before Pelosi’s trip to Chinatown, coronavirus infections leaped into Italy and South Koreaand the Italian authorities begin to close cities.

Pelosi’s tweets internet archive does not indicate that she deleted a video from her account that had been posted on February 24, but Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale separately stressed that Pelosi doesn’t want ” Americans see what she said then. “

Earlier today, Trump wrote about Pelosi: “She’s totally incompetent and controlled by the radical left, a weak and pathetic puppet. Come back to Washington and do your job!”

Pelosi’s call to crowds to gather in Chinatown, which was widely covered by sympathetic local reports, came on the same day as the White House submitted a request to Congress for $ 2.5 billion in additional spending to help fight the coronavirus.

“It is exciting to be here, especially at this time, so that we can be united with our community,” Pelosi told reporters. “We want to be vigilant about what is happening elsewhere. We want to be careful about how we handle this, but we want to say to people, “Come to Chinatown, we are there – we are, again, safe, safe – and come and join us.” “

She added that “all is well” and “all is well”.

Officials in New York on March 9 made similar statements. Mark Levine, Chair of the New York Council Health Committee and Democrat, tweeted: “In a powerful demonstration of challenge #coronavirus scared, huge crowds gather in New York’s Chinatown for ceremony before annual meeting #New lunar year parade. Songs of ‘Be Strong Wuhan!’ If you stay away, you miss! “

Levine attached photographs showing huge crowds.

Trump and other Republicans have hammered on Pelosi in recent days for delaying the expansion of the government’s small business loan program, known as the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of funds on Thursday.

“Right now Nancy Pelosi is blocking these paychecks from the American public because she is blocking our efforts to save more money to fill these paycheck opportunities, these paycheck protections, and she is doing it in Congress “, Senator John Barrasso, R-Wyoming, Told American press room. “

Pelosi was also hit for appearing before two $ 10,000 luxury refrigerators at his home filled with ice cream during a comedy interview, even as the small business program falters.

Fox News has prepared a complete chronology of reports related to coronaviruses by Pelosi and others, who have changed dramatically in recent weeks.

January 24, Politico reported, the Trump administration held a coronavirus briefing for senators, but it was “uncrowded” in part because it “was held on the same day as the deadline for senators to submit their recall questions “.

“Since I encourage New Yorkers to continue living and going out on the town despite the coronavirus, I thought I would offer some suggestions,” said New York mayor Bill de Blasio. tweeted March 2. “Here is the first: from Thursday 3/5 go see” The traitor ” @FilmLinc. If “The Wire” was a true story + set in Italy, it would be this film. “

March 4, Anderson Cooper of CNN and Dr. Sanjay Gupta also downplayed the virus.

“The flu right now is much more deadly,” said Cooper. “So if you’re afraid of the coronavirus, you should be more concerned about the flu, and you can actually do something about it and get the flu shot.”

“About 15,000 people have already died from the flu this season,” said Gupta. “A few years ago, 60,000 people died from the flu.”