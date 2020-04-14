Trump takes yet another push to push mail ballot widening amid coronavirus crisis

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump‘S maintains its plenary press against efforts by Democrats and even some Republicans to expand postal voting and postal voting in November due to health threats from the coronavirus pandemic.

Access Twitter and enter all capital letters, President called Tuesday to “GET SUPPRESSION OF THE HARVEST OF THE BULLETINS, IT IS RAMPANT OF FRAUD. THE UNITED STATES MUST HAVE YOUR ID, THE ONLY WAY TO GET AN HONEST ACCOUNT! “

The collection of ballots – also known as the collection of votes – is a political speech for a practice in which organized workers, activists or volunteers collect ballots by mail or by mail and deposit them in a polling station or electoral office. It is legal in some states and illegal in others. The term – which has a negative connotation – suggests voting irregularities or even electoral fraud.

Republicans say the 2018 California ballot crop – where it was legal – helped Democrats sweep the race in the United States and win a majority in the house. But a case of harvesting ballots during a 2018 congressional run in North Carolina – where the practice was illegal – led to new special elections and charges against a Republican agent.

Meanwhile, in Nevada, The Democrats now want to suspend the prosecution for the elections.

The president’s tweet comes a week after arguing in a daily press briefing from the White House Coronavirus Task Force that “the postal vote is horrible. It’s corrupt. “

Trump then suggested that “Thousands and thousands of people sitting in someone’s living room are signing ballots everywhere.” … I think postal voting is a terrible thing. The President has not provided evidence to support his claim that postal voting is rampant of fraud and abuse.

The president’s comments followed a similar attack on postal voting a few days earlier, when he accused “many people of cheating with postal voting”.

“It shouldn’t be a postal vote,” added Trump. “It should be: you go to a booth and display yourself proudly. You don’t send it by mail where people can pick it up. All kinds of bad things can happen … the moment they come in and are tabulated. “

The President’s recent attacks are his latest allegations – disputed by critics and opponents – regarding electoral fraud, which he says prevented him from winning the popular vote in the 2016 presidential election. crushed Hillary Clinton in the Electoral College vote to win the White House, the Democratic candidate overtook Trump by almost 3 million votes in the popular national count.

When a reporter pointed out last week that the president voted by mail in the Florida primary election last month, Trump replied, “Sure. I can vote by mail … because I am authorized to do so. “

“I was in the White House,” said the president, explaining that he was unable to travel to Florida – where he is registered to vote – to vote in person.

The president argued that “there is a big difference between someone who is out of state and who makes a ballot and everything is sealed, certified and everything else” and using more in addition to popular postal voting and postal voting for voters who are not absent. of State. “There is a lot of dishonesty with postal voting,” said Trump.

Five states – Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Utah and Washington – vote entirely by mail. A majority of states allow postal voting without excuse.

The coronavirus epidemic forcing social distancing and keeping most Americans at home in hopes of preventing the spread of the virus, the democratic presidential nomination the timetable has been turned upside down, with many states delaying the remaining primary elections or transforming them almost entirely into postal and postal votes – although the presidential primary is now essentially over.

Among the States adopting the postal voting option is Ohio. The state’s in-person vote – scheduled for March 17 – was abandoned at the last minute due to health concerns related to coronaviruses.

Under a bill passed by state legislators and signed by Republican Governor Mike DeWine, postcards are sent to every registered voter explaining how to get a request for a postal vote. Ballots must be postmarked no later than April 27 to be counted. The state will allow an extremely limited group of people – mostly voters with disabilities – to vote in person on April 28.

But last week, Wisconsin became the first state to hold a vote in person during the pandemic.

Two last-minute moves by Democratic Government Tony Evers and progressive Allied and voting groups to delay voting in person and extend the deadline for voting by mail-in vote due to health concerns in the midst of the pandemic were rejected by the GOP-controlled legislature and crushed by the Conservative-dominated Wisconsin Supreme Court.

And a push to extend postal voting was also rejected by a US Supreme Court ruling 5-4 which was supported by judges appointed by Republican presidents and opposed by those appointed by Democrats.

With the state forced to stay at home, thousands of poll workers refused to show up for health concerns, forcing many cities and towns to reduce the number of polling stations. Milwaukee was only five out of the 180 original polling stations.

Even though the National Guard intervened to help, long queues formed instantly when the polling stations opened, with many voters waiting hours to vote. In many cases, social distancing was extremely difficult to maintain.

Democrats in Wisconsin and across the country have spoken out against decisions to continue voting in person during the pandemic.

The partisan struggle in Wisconsin in recent days is the first battle in the larger political war between Democrats and Republicans to expand postal voting and postal voting for the November general election.

Former Vice President Joe Biden recently predicted “there will be many more absentee votes” in the general election. And last week, the presumed Democratic presidential candidate stressed in an appearance “Today” that it was time to start looking for what “it would take to vote by mail.”

The $ 2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Congress and signed by the President two weeks ago – which aims to help workers, small businesses and big businesses devastated by the closure of much of the The country’s economy due to the pandemic, as well as providing aid to front-line hospitals during the crisis – also included $ 400 million to help states adopt postal voting.

The Senate Democrats had pushed for $ 2 billion in election funding, with the House Democrats for double that amount. Democrats in Congress say they will work to increase funding in the next stimulus package.

A Brennan Non-Partisan Center for Justice Study released last month highlighted dramatic changes in current voting practices across the country – such as universal postal voting, coast-to-coast ballot boxes and registration easier for online voters – to make voting in November safe. Their price to pay for implementing the changes was $ 2 billion.

The Democrats’ push will face numerous opposition from the President and Republicans, who have long opposed measures to expand postal voting and to vote early arguing that it calls for fraud abuse electoral. Democrats – rejecting these arguments – say that cases of actual electoral fraud are limited and say that Republicans are trying to cut voter turnout to improve their chances of winning the election.

Republican National Committee Ronna Romney McDaniel chair – in a recent opinion piece for Fox News – claimed that Democrat-led electoral reforms “would greatly expand the possibilities for fraud and weaken confidence in our elections, but all Washington Democrats see a potential benefit to their party “.

The RNC and Trump’s re-election campaign have launched a multi-million dollar joint legal campaign to block Democrats’ attempts to change voting rules in the country’s states amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Democratic Committee – by fending off the efforts of the GOP – partners with state democratic parties to help voters obtain ballot papers.

“We must ensure that voters have [the] choice to vote remotely by mail, to vote in advance, to vote on election day, “DNC chairman Tom Perez told reporters on Tuesday, noting that some Republican governors were on board.