Trump talks about reopening the U.S. in a fight against coronaviruses after the virus wreaked havoc on the economy and lifestyle

A few weeks ago, President Trump take from Twitter and – in words – wrote: “We cannot let the remedy be worse than the problem itself.”

The President was apparently referring to the dramatic stages that the United States and other countries of the world took to defend their citizens against the new coronavirus.

The pandemic was uncharted territory for federal, state and local governments. US authorities have relied on data from epidemiologists to prevent the country from escalating into a more serious health crisis. A famous saying in the early days of the crackdown was that it is better to overreact than to overreact.

But after weeks of adhering to strict social distancing guidelines hailed by health experts, the country is experiencing dramatic side effects. The economy has stopped and some Americans claim that their civil liberties were another victim of the disease.

Trump said to the White House press briefing Monday that he has “total” authority over when to reopen the United States and said he thought the economy would “explode” once he gave the green light.

He said he has a new task force that will focus only on this task. He said he had discussions with senior advisers on how to roll back the federal recommendations on social distancing that are scheduled to expire at the end of the month. He said he wanted the Americans to be “very, very safe.”

Health officials are still aware of the transmission of the coronavirus and – since its inception in the United States – have emphasized that the most effective way to protect yourself against the virus is to practice social distancing and good hygiene, such as frequent hand washing.

As long as there is no collective immunity, cure or vaccine, the threat to the public will likely remain.

Little has changed since the federal government’s 100-page response plan last month that warned that the coronavirus will last “18 months or more,” according to the New York Times.

“It won’t be a light switch we say,” OK, it’s now June, July, or whatever it is, click, the light switch turns back on. “It will depend on where you are in the country, the nature of the epidemic that you have already experienced and the threat of an epidemic that you may not have known,” said the Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infections. told CNN on Sunday.

Neel Kashkari, President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis tell CBS At best Thursday, the United States anticipates a mild recession, as it did the day after September 11.

“If it is a three-month outage, we will find the bottom very soon,” he said. “If it is a one-year shutdown, it could be very detrimental to the American economy, and especially, to the American people.”

Trump has said that the health of Americans is always at the center of his political decisions. Johns Hopkins reported on Tuesday early that there were 582,607 official cases in the United States and 23,000 deaths.

George Lowenstein, professor of economics and psychology at Carnegie Mellon University, told MarketWatch that it could be a “false dichotomy” to choose between human life and the economy.

He said it is not clear what long-term impact severe depression would have on human life.

“It will dramatically decrease the quality of human life, and it will certainly kill people too,” he said. He continued: “We have already had unprecedented levels of death from despair and if we lose a generation following the coronavirus pandemic, this will have consequences for mortality.”

Trump signed a $ 2 trillion boost last month to help support small businesses and families across the United States. $ 1,200 in checks for qualified Americans will be dispatched this week. Nearly 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment since mid-March and the Wall Street Journal reported that the numbers should continue to get worse.

“It is clear that we are still dealing with people who are struggling to get claims through to the state level in addition to the large number of layoffs that American companies are currently doing,” chief economist Joseph Brusuelas told the newspaper. from RSM US LLP. . He said he wouldn’t be surprised to see the unemployment rate reach 20%, which rivals figures from the Great Depression.

John Yoo, professor at the Faculty of Law at the University of California at Berkeley, recently told the Federalist Society in a phone call that there were clear limits to what the President and the federal government could promulgate. in matters of “internal affairs”.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Democrat, said, “The government does not open via Twitter. It is open at the state level. “

Trump himself has said that state governors should lead the response and for good reason.

Six governors of northeastern states have formed a joint reopening task force after the curve has flattened. Governor Andrew Cuomo, the New York Democrat on the task force, said the economy will have to be reopened slowly.

“If you see [infections start rising] then you know you opened the valve too quickly, ”he said.

Besides the health and economy of the country, another concern for some Americans was the speed with which individual freedoms were sacrificed when ordering statewide. Americans were told to stay inside and state governments were responsible for determining which businesses were “essential” and which “non-essential”.

Pastors in some southern states found themselves on the wrong side of the law for allegedly breaking social distancing guidelines and detaining public services. Some of these pastors wondered how a grocery store could be considered “essential” and a church “non-essential”.

Yoo, the Berkeley law professor, and Harmeet K. Dhillon, a lawyer and a Republican Party official, co-wrote a column for the Hoover Institution which said that under the system of federalism in the Constitution, “the Power to lift quarantine orders resides in the same people who issued them in the first place: state governors. “

“Our state officials should explain whether they could have implemented other policies that could have reduced the spread of the disease without incurring such massive economic destruction,” they said. wrote.

“Have the human health effects of the compulsory home stay order been taken into account, including exacerbation of mental health problems such as depression and anxiety; an expected increase in domestic violence; suicides of business owners faced with debt and ruin? We just don’t know. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report