Trump targets China for coronavirus outbreak, says ‘world is paying a heavy price’

President Trump Thursday sought to refocus blame on China for its failure to contain the coronavirus before it turns into a global pandemic – repelling the propaganda efforts of the Chinese totalitarian government to blame the United States.

“He could have been confined to this one area in China where he started,” said Trump. “And the world is certainly paying dearly for what they have done.”

Earlier in the briefing, he said that “if people had known about it, it could have been stopped on the spot, arrested where he came from, in China,” he said, after reading it. qualified as “Chinese virus”.

Trump has stepped up targeting the Chinese government since he started trying to blame the United States by spreading conspiracy theories online. Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian wrote on Twitter last week, “When did patient zero start in the United States? How many people are infected? What are the names of the hospitals? “

Zhao went on to suggest that he “could be [the] The US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan. “

The State Department summoned the Chinese Ambassador in response, and since then, Trump has been more direct in calling the virus the “Chinese virus” despite reprimands from media spokespersons that using such a term is racist and encourages discrimination against Asian Americans.

Trump was burned out on Wednesday and dispelled criticism.

“Because it comes from China. It’s not at all racist, no. Not at all. It comes from China,” said Trump. “That’s why. He’s from China. I want to be specific.”

He also referred to China’s attempts to blame the United States for the epidemic.

“As you know, China tried to say at one point, maybe they have stopped now, that it was caused by American soldiers,” he said. “It can’t happen. It’s not going to happen. Not as long as I’m president. He’s from China.”

