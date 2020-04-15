Trump targets new enemies (WHO, governors) and old enemies (the media)

Just as his battle with the media reaches new heights, President Trump finds new enemies in the war against the coronavirus – and that is to blame for the pandemic.

This was exposed yesterday when Trump cut off US funding for the World Health Organization, accusing the group of “gross mismanagement and concealment of the spread of the coronavirus”, in part by “pushing disinformation from China.” “. Trump, of course, once praised China’s early efforts.

He also drew new lines of battle with the nation’s governors, saying they should take a back seat now.

In the blink of an eye, the president is accused of having acted like a “king”, of having ransacked the Constitution, of having used a White House briefing to disseminate “propaganda”.

TALE OF TWO STORIES: TRUMP VIRUS DELAYS, CLAIM OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

Aside from the rhetoric, what is clear to me is that Trump wants credit for the reopening of the economy, which would obviously be good news, when he was happy to let the governors take the burden of the shutdown of the economy, which was painful. This is not an unusual position for politicians – who prefer to announce new spending, but not controversial budget cuts – but the deadly nature of the pandemic puts it in a much harder light.

Still, there was something about Trump’s Monday marathon bailer who had everyone in their arms.

Let’s start with the President, responding to strong criticism from Andrew Cuomo. He tweeted that “Cuomo calls every day, even hourly, begging for everything, most of which should have been the responsibility of the state … I did everything for him and for everyone, and now he seems to want independence! It will not happen! “

And addressing the governors of the nation, Trump invoked the movie “Mutiny on the Bounty”: “A good old-fashioned mutiny from time to time is an exciting and invigorating thing to watch, especially when the mutineers need it so much of the captain! Too easy!”

What started it all were these presidential statements about the governors: “The President of the United States calls the shots. They can do nothing without the approval of the President of the United States. “

When asked what provision of the Constitution gave him this power, Trump replied “many provisions … When someone is President of the United States, authority is total.”

The Governor of New York, who had cooperated with the White House, participated in a series of television interviews.

“It makes no sense, it’s schizophrenic,” Cuomo told CNN on “New Day”.

It was “a breach of the Constitution,” he told MSNBC “Morning Joe”. And: “It’s scary. This is the last place we should be, this crazy policy, this absurd positioning when we talk about life and death. “

Trump, as I already noted, is all about force projection. If he declares that he has supreme power, he knows very well that experts and jurists will argue over the intricacies of the separation of powers while his base encourages him. The same dynamic is at work as experts and diplomats debate its freezing of aid to WHO.

While Republicans generally defend state rights over the big, uncontrollable national government, Trump has never been particularly concerned with federalism.

Did Trump conveniently say that the federal government was not an “expedition clerk” when he wanted states to take the lead in getting test kits and fans? Sure. But the president now says he could have chosen to nationalize the initial response to the coronavirus, but chose not to.

It was Cuomo, Gavin Newsom, J.B. Prritzker and the others, as well as some mayors, who chose to close schools, close non-essential businesses, and issue home support orders. But it was then, as Trump sees it, and he wants to be the one announcing the economic return, even if the two sides are fighting over the calendar.

Oh, and the press is also in the crosshairs. “In an attempt to create conflict and confusion, some in the false media say that it is the governor’s decision to open the states …”, Trump tweeted.

The president raised the issue on Monday with Paula Reid of CBS, who pressed him on what he did with the leeway offered by his first restrictions on travel to China. “You didn’t use it to prepare hospitals, you didn’t use it to speed up testing,” she told him. The president interrupted him, calling her “shameful.”

Reid continued to speak as Trump tried to move on: “What did you do with the time you bought, the month of February? … What did your administration do in February with the time that your travel ban bought you? “

The president also fired for revealing a campaign-style video that described him as acting (mainly against China) while networks interviewed guests who downplayed the threat of the coronavirus (partly true, as clips show). selective.)

One of the clips was podcast comments from New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who was heard to say that Trump was charged with “xenophobia” for interrupting flights from China and “at the end of the day , it was probably effective, because in fact taking a fairly aggressive step against the spread of the virus.

Haberman called it “misleading,” saying on Twitter that his next comment – that Trump treated travel limits as a mission accomplished moment – has been deleted.

If Trump and some governors end up issuing contradictory orders, it will put many businesses and institutions in a difficult position. But I don’t see it happening. For the moment, it is a matter of positioning and garnering political credit.