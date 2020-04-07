Trump taunts media as mutual disgust reaches new heights

President Trump found something to celebrate briefly on Monday, bad news for what emerged as his main detractors during the virus crisis: the media.

“The advertisement in the failing New York Times is far below. The Washington Post is not much better, “he tweeted. “I can’t say if it’s because these are news sources from Fake News, to a level that few can understand, or that the virus simply beats them. False news is bad for the America! “

Whatever the merits of Trump’s dissatisfaction with the two newspapers, it is clear that the ad has plunged because some businesses are closed while others are cutting back while most of their customers are stranded at home .

With more than 10,000 coronavirus deaths in the United States, two conflicting accounts define how the President handled the pandemic. Trump courageously leads the country with a disruptive approach despite opponents, according to his supporters, or, from the press point of view, he royally shakes up the emergency due to serious character limitations.

Trump posted four positive retweets after Sunday’s edition of “Media Buzz” as he embraced press criticism. It is not the first time that he has commented on my program, sometimes critically – he also calls supporters after their appearances – but it emphasizes his coverage as a self-proclaimed war president.

For example, he retweeted conservative commentator Gayle Trotter saying: “To date, the establishment has not admitted that he was wrong and the president is right.” She was talking about her earliest restrictions on traveling from China, but did not address, as I have pursued with other guests, media criticism of a slow response on tests, medical supplies and recognizing the magnitude of the threat. (Some in the press, in fairness, also downplayed the potential impact until February – NBC did not ask a single question about viruses during its democratic debate this month.)

The president seems increasingly disgusted with the media, even beyond the bitter hostilities of the Russian probe and the battle for the impeachment. Pressured this weekend, he accused some organs of spreading false rumors, fear and panic.

And, given the issues of life and death, the press seems increasingly angry with Trump. Liberal Times columnist Frank Bruni says he “turns into nothing” in an article titled “Has anyone found Trump’s soul? Anyone?”

Don Lemon from CNN, and Rachel Maddow and Chris Hayes from MSNBC say cable news shouldn’t be broadcasting Trump briefings live because it spreads lies and misinformation.

The president, for his part, is waging more and more verbal fights with journalists. When Fox News Kristin Fisher asked questions last night about an HHS Inspector General’s report detailing the testing issues, the president said, “You should say congratulations, great work, instead of being so horrible in the way you ask a question. “

And when Jonathan Karl of ABC acted on the report, Trump called him a “third-rate reporter” who “will never get there.” Karl is president of the White House Correspondents Association.

Trump also hit correspondents such as Peter Alexander of NBC, Yamiche Alcindor of PBS, Jim Acosta of CNN and Weijia Jiang of CBS. It was particularly noteworthy that he called one of Alcindor’s questions “threatening” when she accurately cited her development on the federal authorities providing fans.

A number of people on my Twitter feed agree with Trump and Trotter that journalists are dotting the president with “perverse” questions. These are generally of the type “you said X and now you do Y”. But all politicians face perverse questions – some just, some unjust – and solving them is part of the job. I do not remember that Trump supporters demanded that journalists be positive when Barack Obama or Bill Clinton were struggling.

In another tweet related to Trotter, Trump said on Monday: “I just want the public to fully understand how important corruption and dishonesty in our Lamestream media is.”

It is also fascinating that Trump is waging secondary battles during the pandemic. After dismissing Michael Atkinson as IG of the intelligence community, the president called him “shame”. Atkinson’s sin was to notify the whistleblower’s complaint to Ukraine on the Hill. He said on Monday that “it’s hard not to think that the president’s loss of confidence in me stems from the fact that I faithfully fulfilled my legal obligations as an independent and impartial inspector general.” My question is this: why would Trump engage in such a point settlement at this time?

In such a polarized country, somewhere near half of the public will applaud Trump’s press gutting, and somewhere around half will applaud the president’s journalistic denunciations. But right now, people are dying. We are faced with what Trump’s surgeon general called Pearl Harbor for a while. And yet the two sides continue to bombard the rugs.