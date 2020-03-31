Trump tells Americans to prepare for ‘two very difficult weeks’, White House predicts 100,000 to 200,000 deaths from coronavirus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the White House The coronavirus task force released on Tuesday broad guidelines to slow the spread of the virus. coronavirus pandemic in the United States as dark President Trump told the Americans to prepare for “two very painful weeks”.

New “30 days to slow spread” guidelines are an extension of the White House strategy just over two weeks ago and include advice on social distance, working from home, frequent washing hands and unnecessary movement.

“It is absolutely essential that the American people follow the guidelines,” Trump said in a daily press briefing. “Its a question of life or death.”

The extension of the social distance guidelines comes after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other public health officials from the House Coronavirus task force Blanche warned that even if the U.S. were to continue doing what it did – keep the economy closed and most Americans in their homes – the coronavirus could leave 100,000 to 200,000 people in the U.S. dead and millions infected.

While Trump sought to reassure Americans that the country would eventually overcome the pandemic, he refused to cover the severity of the pandemic and said that the battle against contagion would be worse in the weeks to come.

“It’s going to be an approximate two-week period,” said Trump. “As a nation, we are going to have two really tough weeks. Our strength will be tested and our endurance will be tested. “

“The American people have now seen what the President has seen,” said Vice President Mike Pence. “There are difficult days ahead.”

Fauci and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx said modeling 100,000 to 200,000 deaths is still very possible, but Fauci said the federal government is working “very hard to reduce this number”. Birx added that the number of deaths could be reduced by appropriate medical care and social distancing.

Model predictions have skyrocketed deaths over the summer.

“As disappointing as it may be, we need to prepare for it,” said Fauci. “No one denies that we are currently going through a very difficult period.”

The president also expressed shock and sadness at the images of bodies loaded into refrigerated trailers in his hometown of Queens, New York.

An outbreak of death at the epicenter of the crisis in the United States overwhelmed the city’s permanent mortuaries and filled the storage spaces of many hospitals. The Federal Emergency Management Agency is sending 85 refrigerated trucks to serve as temporary mortuaries, the city said.

“I watched the doctors and nurses enter the hospital [in Elmhurst, Queens] this morning and it’s as if soldiers are entering a battle, entering a war. The bravery is incredible, “said Trump of the medical workers in the neighborhood where he grew up. “If I wore a hat, I would tear that hat off so quickly and say,” You are just amazing. “”

New York was the deadliest hotspot in the country, with an estimated 1,550 deaths across the state, most in New York, preparing to make matters worse in the coming weeks. The death toll in the U.S. from the coronavirus surpassed 3,600 on Tuesday, overshadowing China’s official count.

At Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, critically ill COVID-19 patients fill intensive care units, surgical floors and operating rooms and wait in the emergency room for beds, said Dr. Eric Wei from the city hospital agency.

“I have been practicing emergency medicine for a long time and I see things I could never have imagined in terms of what this virus can do for all ages, including people who were previously healthy,” said he declared.

A 1,000-bed emergency hospital at the mammoth Javits Convention Center has started taking non-coronavirus patients to help relieve the city’s overwhelmed healthcare system. A 1,000-bed Navy hospital ship arriving on Monday is expected to start accepting patients on Tuesday.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. But for others, especially the elderly and people with existing health conditions, it can cause serious symptoms like pneumonia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.