Trump Tells People Without Coronavirus Work “Money Will Be Coming To You Soon”

President Trump, in an attempt to calm the thousands of Americans who have filed for unemployment or who have been put on leave due to the spread of the coronavirus, said on Wednesday that “money will come to you soon ”, while stressing that the virus epidemic is not the workers’“ fault ”.

“For people who are currently unemployed due to important and necessary containment policies, such as the closure of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will come to you soon, “he tweeted on Wednesday.

“The attack on the Chinese virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever, “he continued, adding that he” will fully protect your health insurance and your social security! “

President’s tweet comes after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday the federal government is looking to send checks to Americans “within the next two weeks” to help people cope with the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We plan to send checks to the Americans immediately,” Mnuchin said Tuesday at a White House press conference. “The Americans need cash now, the President wants cash now. I mean now – in the next few weeks. ”

Mnuchin added: “The president told me that we have to do it now.”

Mnuchin did not provide details at Tuesday’s press conference, except to say that the amount sent to American families would be large and that millionaires would not receive aid.

Fox News has learned, however, that Mnuchin was pressing GOP senators for a package that would send more than $ 200 billion in payments to Americans in early April.

The White House is currently negotiating with Capitol Hill lawmakers for Congress to approve a large, nearly $ 850 billion economic stimulus package to help US businesses and taxpayers cope with the economic fallout from the rapid spread of the new coronavirus.

Despite the fact that companies have closed and implemented telework policies for employees due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s containment guidelines to stem the spread of the virus, Mnuchin said the Trump administration would not extend the April 15 deadline for filing taxes, noting that much of the tax filing can be done online.

“We encourage Americans who can file taxes to continue filing taxes on April 15 because for many Americans you will get tax refunds and we don’t want you to lose these tax refunds,” a- he declared.

Mnuchin added that if individuals or companies owe the Internal Revenue Service after filing their taxes, these payments can now be deferred for up to 90 days without interest.

“If you owe the IRS a payment, you can defer up to $ 1 million as an individual and $ 10 million to corporations without interest or penalty for 90 days,” said Mnuchin. “File your taxes, you will not automatically receive interest or penalties.”

The World Health Organization designated COVID-19 as a global pandemic last week.

Trump announced a national emergency on Friday. The President also announced a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, now including flights from the United Kingdom, but excluding those carrying cargo.

When asked on Tuesday whether he would limit domestic travel, the president said, “It is possible.”

The coronavirus task force also predicted Tuesday that the number of cases in the United States could peak in about 45 days.

As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 6,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States, in all 50 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States, to date, has recorded 114 deaths from coronavirus.

Vice President Pence, who heads the coronavirus task force, said Tuesday that “if every American acts according to the coronavirus guidelines, we can see a substantial reduction in spread.”

“But as the president said,” continued Pence. “We will all have to do it.”

The White House and the CDC deployed new guidelines on Monday that included social distance, limiting social gatherings to groups of less than 10 people and staying at home.

