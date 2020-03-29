Trump tells Prince Harry and Meghan Markle `` they have to pay '' for security during a move to the United States

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump Sunday did not offer the warmest greetings to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the middle of the reports that they had moved from Canada to the United States

Last week, a source told People Magazine that the royal couple had moved from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, Markle’s hometown.

Markle, 38, and Harry, 35, stayed in an isolated complex and stayed close to home during the coronavirus pandemic, the magazine reported. It is not known when the couple moved.

However, in a tweet from the President on Sunday, it became clear that American taxpayers were not paying the bill for their security.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen and the United Kingdom. It has been reported that Harry and Meghan, who have left the Kingdom, are said to be permanently resident in Canada. Now that they have left Canada for the United States, the United States will not pay for their security. They have to pay! ” Asset exclaimed.

Rumors of a possible move to America have been circulating since the royal family announced last January that it “back off“And move away from part time UK.

Last month, reports revealed that Markle and Harry were “look at the houses“in Los Angeles for the summer.

“They like to be in Canada, but they also look at houses in L.A.,” said a friend in their circle. People magazine. “They will probably have houses in both places.”

The insider said that life on Vancouver Island was similar to what Markle lived in Los Angeles.

Nate Day of Fox News contributed to this report.