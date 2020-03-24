Trump tells Senate to stop doing “partisan politics”, hopes coronavirus guidelines won’t last for “months”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump demanded on Monday that the Senate “stop engaging in partisan politics” and pass a massive stimulus bill intended to revive a waning economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic, while saying it hopes the guidelines of the administration on social distancing will end soon and will not last “months.”

“They must pass the Senate bill as written and stop playing partisan politics,” Trump said during an evening press conference with the White House coronavirus task force. . “They have to make a deal.”

He added: “It should not be the time of the political agenda”.

Trump has taken a much darker tone than some of his previous press conferences on the epidemic, admitting that the number of people infected will increase. However, he said he was optimistic that the country could reopen in a few weeks, not several months.

“I don’t watch the months,” he said. “This is going away. We will win the battle.”

During the long press conference, the president – who recently tested negative for the virus – revealed that first lady Melania Trump had also been tested and that the results were negative. Also during the briefing, Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the task force, revealed that she had a mild fever over the weekend and was also tested negative.

Although Trump did not specifically call the majority in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, DN.Y., or other Democrats in the Senate, his comments on Thursday touched on arguments made by his Republican colleagues that Democrats are using the Coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to push unrelated political agendas.

In a Senate speech earlier in the day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., McConnell accused Democrats of trying to extract airline concessions from their “footprint” carbon “, with the economy at stake.

“They should be embarrassed,” he said. “Now is not the time for such nonsense.”

Among the demands Schumer wants to include in the bill are new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits.

Democrats have also complained that the aid project does not go far enough to provide health care and unemployment assistance to Americans, and has failed to limit the “slush fund” project to 500 billion dollars for businesses, declaring a ban on corporate share buybacks. are low and executive compensation ceilings would only last two years.

“We Democrats are trying to get things done, not making partisan speech after partisan speech,” Schumer said earlier Monday, calling the legislation an exclusively Republican bill.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump said the bill should be passed to mitigate the additional financial fallout from the COVID-19 epidemic.

“This country is not supposed to be closed,” he said. “We are not going to let this turn into a lasting financial problem.”

However, it seems unlikely that a law will be passed in the Senate on Monday as Schumer and the Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, continue to work out a version of the bill that will appease both parties.

In addition to the Senate bill, Trump at the briefing also raised concerns about price hikes and reports of people hoarding medical supplies – such as face masks and hand sanitizer – whose Healthcare workers desperately need to fight the spread of the contagion.

Earlier today, Trump signed an executive order to reduce price hikes and hoarding, and also warned that federal law enforcement would take strict measures to prosecute anyone found in hoarding, raise prices, or sell. false treatments for the pathogen.

“It will be a crime to store these necessities,” said Trump. “As president, I will always fight against the exploitation of the Americans.”

Speaking to reporters, Trump also denounced hostility reports directed against Asian Americans in the midst of the epidemic.

Trump has been criticized by Democrats for calling the contagion a “Chinese virus,” but has denied the term is racist. He claims that he uses this expression in an attempt to be precise about the origin of the first cases.

“The spread of the virus is not their fault,” said Trump of the Asian Americans.

The White House press briefing was much less attended than just a day ago, as the administration set strict limits on the number of people admitted to the press briefing after it was reported that a member of the press had a “suspected case” of the coronavirus.

Trump has acknowledged that journalists are now social distancing and wishes the reporter a speedy recovery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.