Trump temporarily floats on payroll taxes to boost economy amid fears over coronaviruses

President Trump Tuesday floated the idea of ​​temporarily removing the payroll tax to boost the US economy as it struggles with fears coronavirus trigger.

Trump proposed cutting employers ‘and employees’ wages tax from 14.4% to zero during a lunch with Republican senators where the economic response to the coronavirus was the main topic of conversation.

In addition, sources told Fox News that Trump would eventually like to make payroll tax cuts permanent and fund social security, medicare and unemployment insurance out of general revenue.

The president first raised the idea of ​​temporarily suspending the payroll tax on Monday at a press conference with the White House coronavirus task force. He also mentioned the measures taken to help small businesses and help hourly workers who could get sick.

“They will be very dramatic,” said Trump of the proposed economic measures during an evening briefing at the White House. “It blinded the world and I think we managed it very well.”

Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin and director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow were on Capitol Hill to meet with Senate Republicans Tuesday afternoon.

Still, there are mixed reactions from Republicans on Capitol Hill about the proposed payroll tax holiday. A source familiar with the proposal told Fox News that fighting the payroll tax is “the quickest way possible” to address economic concerns. The source said that developing proposals such as “unemployment insurance and withdrawing money from helicopters takes months to design. But the payroll tax could hit immediately – especially if it includes both employers and employees.

“(The payroll tax) helps in all red places but not in all blue places,” said the source.

But there is reluctance among some Republicans is that it explodes the deficit.

Kudlow told reporters on Friday that the administration does not envisage a “massive” federal rescue plan. On the contrary, any federal aid would be “timely and targeted and micro”.

Capitol Hill lawmakers had barely begun to consider the economic implications of the spread of the virus and what might be needed to stimulate the economy as people cancel vacations and business trips and stay away from stores. Senate finance committee chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that “it’s all on the table.”

But members of the Senate Republican leadership, including Senator John Cornyn, of R-Texas, have downplayed the need for any kind of economic stimulus package, whether it be tax cuts or help workers. “It is premature to talk about it,” Cornyn told reporters. “I love the tax cuts, but I think it’s a bit premature.”

Democrats have indicated that they prefer other responses, such as passing legislation requiring employers to grant workers paid sick leave – a long-standing political priority for Democrats – and additional assistance for low-income people.

The stock market appeared to rebound a day after falling to its lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis after Trump’s meeting with Senate Republicans was announced.

The S&P 500 jumped 3.7% in the morning to see these gains evaporate at noon. The index then rebounded up and down before becoming significantly higher after the Trump meeting.

These movements reflect the mood of a market just as concerned about the virus as the rest of the world. Since US stocks set their record just a few weeks ago, traders have stopped dismissing the economic pain created by COVID-19 – thinking it is similar to the flu and could remain mostly contained in China – to be in the grip of it. , Fearing that this will cause a global recession.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have recovered so far.

But since the virus is new, experts cannot say for sure how far it will spread. This has worried investors about the worst-case scenario for corporate profits and the economy, where factories and supply chains are closed worldwide due to quarantines and people stay at home instead of working or spending .

