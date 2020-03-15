Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House doctor says

President Trumpit is coronavirus the test came back negative, which means he doesn’t have the virus, according to the White House doctor.

“Last night, after an in-depth discussion with the president on the reclassification of COVID-19 tests, he chose to proceed,” said Dr. Sean Conley in a statement. “Tonight I received confirmation that the test is negative.”

“A week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation in Mar-a-Lago, the president has no symptoms,” he added. “I have been in daily contact with the CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and White House Coronavirus Task Force, and we encourage the implementation of all of their best practices in reducing exposure and mitigating transmission. “

Asset had revealed earlier Saturday that he took the coronavirus test and awaited the results.

The New York Times was the first to report that the president tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday night.

Before a briefing with the White House press corps, he said that he had taken his temperature and that he was fine. Members of the press, officials and staff were also taking the temperature at the White House, a new precaution.

“I also took the test,” said Trump in the White House briefing room. “I decided that I had to base myself on the press conference yesterday. People asked that I take the test.”

Trump has been in contact with people who have subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, raising questions about whether the President should shake hands, be quarantined, and tested.

