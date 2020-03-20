Trump to announce new U.S.-Mexico-Canada travel restrictions

President Trump is expected to announce Friday that he is restricting travel between the United States and Mexico and is implementing additional restrictions with CanadaIn the latest move by the administration to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, Fox News has learned.

It’s unclear at this point what the new restrictions will be, but Fox News has learned that this is the US-Mexican border, and additional travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.

Trump announced earlier this week that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had agreed to temporarily close their shared border to spurious traffic.

THE DEPARTMENT OF STATE ADVISES AMERICANS TO AVOID ALL INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL IN THE EVENT OF A CORONAVIRUS EPIDEMIC

“We are by mutual agreement to temporarily close our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted Wednesday. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow! “

It is unclear what additional restrictions the President may announce regarding Canada, and to what extent travel to and from Mexico could be affected.

Interim Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said from the White House on Friday that the administration “looks at all angles” and “not only the restrictions on overseas travel, but what we can do here at we”.

Wolf told reporters that the administration hopes to keep the border open so that economic activity can continue, but that it “talks to Mexican colleagues” and may temporarily suspend “non-essential travel through land entry points “.

The expected announcement comes after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 as a pandemic last week.

Following this designation, Trump announced a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, initially excluding flights from the United Kingdom and those carrying cargo, in order to contain the spread of virus.

Trump then declared a national emergency following the epidemic and also decided to ban travel from the United Kingdom.

At the same time, on Thursday, the State Department advised American citizens to avoid international travel due to the COVID-19 epidemic, urging Americans abroad to organize an “immediate return” to the states United, unless they plan to stay out of the country for “an indefinite period.” “

The State Department also warned that American citizens living abroad “should avoid all international travel.”

“Many countries are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and are enforcing travel restrictions and mandatory quarantines, closing borders and prohibiting non-citizens from entering without notice,” said the State Department. “The airlines have canceled many international flights and several cruise operators have suspended operations or canceled their trips.”

The department added: “If you choose to travel abroad, your travel plans can be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to stay outside the United States for an indefinite period.”

TRUMP ANNOUNCES US AND CANADA CLOSE BORDER TO “NON-ESSENTIAL TRAFFIC” AT THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS FEARS

Last week, the State Department authorized the departure of United States personnel and family members from any diplomatic or consular post in the world who “have determined that they are at higher risk for poor results if they are exposed to COVID-19 or who requested their departure on the basis of a proportionate justification.

The department said on Thursday that “these departures could limit the ability of American embassies and consulates to provide services to American citizens.”

As of Friday morning, the United States had 14,250 confirmed cases of coronavirus in 50 states, including Washington, D.C. To date, the United States has recorded 205 deaths related to COVID-19.

The Trump administration task force predicted on Tuesday that the number of cases in the United States could peak in about 45 days.

Erin McEwan and Mark Meredith of Fox News contributed to this report.