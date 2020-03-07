Trump to award golfers Annika Sorenstam and Gary J. Player the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Latest Headlines

President Trump will award the Medal of Freedom golfers Gary J. Player and Annika Sorenstam later this month, the White House said Friday.

The pair will join Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Charlie Sifford and Tiger Woods as the only golfers to receive the country’s highest civilian honor. Sorenstam, 49, has won 72 LPGA titles in a 15-year career that has raised the profile of women in golf.

In this photo from December 7, 2019, Sweden’s Annika Sorenstam greets spectators after starting the first hole during the first round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando, Florida. President Donald Trump honors a pair of retired professional golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. (AP photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack, file)

In addition, she was named Associate Press Female Athlete of the Year and Golf Writers Association of America Female Athlete of the Year.

“The world knows Annika based on her first name after her legendary 15-year professional golf career that broke world records and forever changed the way women’s golf is played,” the White House said in a statement. announcing the awarding of the prize.

The 84-year-old has won 165 professional tournaments and is one of only five men to win a career Grand Slam. Of his many victories, 24 were PGA Tour titles. He is the recipient of the award for all of his PGA Tour achievements and is now a world ambassador for the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Gary Player jokes with spectators after hitting a tee on the first hole in the first round of the Father Son Challenge golf tournament in Orlando, Florida (AP Photo / Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

His Player Foundation and the Gary Player Invitational raise funds for disadvantaged children around the world.

The White House announced earlier this week that the retired four-star General Jack Keane will also receive the honor. Keane, who is also a senior strategic analyst for Fox News, advised Trump on national security issues. He will receive the medal at a ceremony next week.

