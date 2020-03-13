Trump to declare national emergency

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

On the list: Trump should declare a national emergency – Coronavirus and 2020 campaign – Will Florida primary bring Bernie’s final judgment day? – Cat fight

ASSET SHOULD DECLARE A NATIONAL EMERGENCY

AP: “President Donald trump is preparing to invoke emergency powers as the country struggles to contain the coronavirus epidemic, according to two people familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity. As of Friday, however, it was still unclear what mechanism Trump would use to free up additional federal resources for testing and treatment as well as to help those struggling with the economic impact. Trump is ready to speak at 3 p.m. to the White House. “Subject: CoronaVirus!”, He tweeted. This decision comes as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Trump administration are striving to complete a coronavirus aid package on Friday that would speed up federal aid to anxious Americans and calm the faltering financial markets in the midst of the global crisis … Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin the two said a deal was close at hand after days of round-the-clock negotiations, with expectations of an announcement Friday. The House could then vote quickly. Republican leaders are examining the details. “

Pelosi shares details of Coronavirus response bill – CBS News: “The Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, made a statement Friday afternoon touting a legislative package to respond to the spread of the coronavirus which” puts families first “, with measures including free tests, holidays paid emergency illness and increased funds for Food Security and Medicaid programs. “The American people expect and deserve a coordinated, scientific and whole-of-government response,” said Pelosi, adding that the legislation was “focused directly on supporting American families who must be our first priority.” Pelosi highlighted the layout of the package. to provide free testing, saying, “The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing.” The speaker also called for unity in government to deal with the crisis. “By working together, we will prevail once more, and we will come out stronger than before,” said Pelosi.

Let’s move on – WaPo: “The Trump administration announced on Friday a series of measures to increase the availability of coronavirus testing, which has come under heavy criticism from lawmakers on both sides and frustrated Americans who are sick and have not could find out if they are infected. Officials discussed expanding the availability of roadside testing sites, involving private companies as well as local and state health departments, at a meeting in the White House on Friday, three people familiar with the effort. A senior administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak frankly, said the concern is now less about providing tests than whether Americans can get easy and convenient places to get tested – and how to set up test sites so that they do not expose health workers and others to the virus. “

Dem MP asks CDC chief to accept free tests – Fox News: “A Democrat MP Obtained a Commitment for Free Coronavirus Screening from the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Thursday …” Dr. Kadlec, for someone without insurance, do you know the cost of paying complete blood test? »Rep. Katie porter, D-Calif., First asked Robert Kadlec, Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services … She continued to grill Redfield … “Doctor Redfield, you don’t have to do any work to be operational, you have to get involved with the American people to come get tested, “Porter retaliated …” I think you are a great speaker, so my answer is yes, “said Redfield finally. “

Too close for comfort – United States today: “A senior Australian government official who said on Friday that he was infected with the new coronavirus was photographed last week next to Ivanka Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other White House officials. Peter Dutton, who is the Australian Minister for Home Affairs, issued a statement saying he had been diagnosed with the virus – COVID-19 – and admitted to the hospital, where he is isolated. Dutton was in Washington for meetings related to the so-called Five Eyes Security Pact, an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Britain and the US White House adviser Kellyanne Conway also appears in the photo of March 6.

CORONAVIRUS AND THE 2020 CAMPAIGN

NYT: “More than 6 pm from Wednesday evening to Thursday afternoon, the three main presidential candidates, including the outgoing president, made rapid pivots to shape and guide the country’s new political discourse. It was an attempt to demonstrate how they would lead the Americans through confused terrain of social disruption and stock market collapse, concern about test kits, and concerns about travel bans and crowd size. Just hours after Mr. Trump delivered a wooden speech from the Oval Office, the former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. sought to position himself as a sober steward of the national interest… Two hours after the intervention of Mr. Biden, the senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont … warned that the number of American coronavirus deaths could exceed the number of American soldiers killed during the Second World War. … The framework of the speeches highlighted the unusual situation facing the campaigns. Normally, at this time, candidates travel the country, rally supporters at local town halls, fundraisers and mass gatherings. “

Trump’s pending re-election activity – Politico: “Almost all elements of the presidential campaign have been adjusted or suspended, from rallies to fundraising and staff work. Advertising campaigns are interrupted and both parties are trying to figure out how to reach online voters. “You could make a strong argument that the only thing that matters for the re-election of the president is to get a correct answer,” said Scott Jennings, who was the first political assistant George W. Bush White House. … Critical strategic decisions are also suspended. Trump’s top aides are anxious to launch a massive advertising campaign aimed at defining likely Democratic candidate Joe Biden before the election campaign … But with the coronavirus pandemic dominating the news, Republican officials see no point in hit the airwaves now, saying that it probably will have to wait. “

The next four main states prepare to vote amid the spread of coronavirus – NYT: “Election officials in the next four Democratic primary states take extra care before voters go to the polls on Tuesday as coronavirus disrupts the 2020 race and people worry about rallies and places they could be infected. There are no plans to cancel the primaries in the four states – Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Arizona – and officials express confidence that ballots can be cast safely. Each Secretary of State has sent regular updates, reiterating recommendations from federal officials on preventive measures to stop the spread of the virus and encouraging voting by mail or advance poll. In all four states, counties hold elections, but state officials have tried to point out the new basics of voting, such as keeping hand sanitizer at polling stations and ensuring that local officials clean properly machines. At this stage, none of the states are considering extending the hours of voting or the time for delivering ballots. “

Louisiana decides to postpone primary – Fox News: “Louisiana is about to postpone its April 4 presidential primary due to concerns over the coronavirus epidemic, election officials announced on Friday. The primary – which includes the mayors’ races and local proposals as well as the presidential poll – would take place instead on June 20, Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin announced at a press conference in Baton Rouge. Christina Stephens, spokesperson for the Louisiana Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwardstold Fox News that the governor will sign an executive decree postponing the election to a later date on Friday. The governor also plans to hold a press conference in New Orleans on Friday. “

Leaders of state parties fight postponement of national conventions – WSJ: “The new coronavirus pandemic is blurring the planning for this summer’s Democratic and Republican national conventions, but congressional and state conventions pose an even more pressing problem. These conventions, where delegates are elected to be represented at national gatherings, are expected to start taking place in the coming weeks. The leaders of the States parties are wondering whether to postpone them or to try to hold elections online or by telephone, a situation which instills uncertainty in the normally current procedure for selecting delegates for the presidential nomination. “

THE RULES BOOK: STAY SAFE, CHILDREN

“Among the many objects on which a wise and free people deems it necessary to direct their attention, that of ensuring their security seems to be the first.” – John Jay, Federalist # 3

FULL TIME: RAIN OF CATS AND… IRON?

Huff post: “In a warm and distant world, it is always cloudy with the risk of iron rain. This is the prediction of another world of Swiss and European astronomers who have detected clouds full of iron droplets on a hot planet similar to Jupiter at 390 light years away. This mega planet is so hot on the sunny side – 4350 degrees Fahrenheit (2400 degrees Celsius) – that iron vaporizes in the atmosphere. Iron probably condenses on the coolest night side of the planet, almost certainly turning into rain. “Like droplets of metal falling from the sky,” said Christophe Lovis from the University of Geneva which participated in the study. “

DASHBOARD

ESTIMATED DELEGATES FOR DEMOCRATIC APPOINTMENT

Biden: 881

Sanders: 725

[[[[Ed. Note: 1,991 delegates needed to win]

TRUMP JOB PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 44.2 percent

Average disapproval: 52.6 percent

Net score: -8.4 percent

Change from a week ago: ↓ 2.2 points

[[[[The average includes: Quinnipiac University: 41% approve – 54% disapprove; CNN: 45% agree – 52% disagree; Fox News: 47% approve – 52% disagree; IBD / TIPP: 41% agree – 54% disagree; Gallup: 47% agree – 51% disagree.]

WILL PRIMARY FLORIDA BRING BERNIE GAMES DAY?

AP: “As the race for the Democratic nomination enters a penultimate phase, with[[[[Bernie Sanders’]campaign on the verge of collapse and[[[[Joe Biden’S]upward, attention turns to places like Florida, which holds its primary Tuesday with Ohio, Illinois and Arizona. Florida has 219 delegates, the biggest prize in next week’s election. Few places hold the electoral seal of Florida, which has been among the most coveted swing states for the past three decades, including during the controversial and chaotic recount of 2000. It is a vital state for the president Donald trump, who would have almost no path to re-election without him. Biden’s advisers are banking on a decisive victory in Florida that sends a clear message that he is much better placed to win the state and refuse Trump a second term. In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton here by 1.2 percentage points. “

Biden’s Michigan win suggests trouble for Trump – NYT: “What emerged from Mr. Biden’s victory on Tuesday [in Michigan] is that it performed well not only among its base supporters, black voters, but also attracted strong support from other key demographic groups – including white, moderate and over 45 women – educated in a primary that broke democratic participation records by more than 30 percent. “The massive massive turnout is very, very bad news in Michigan for the Trump campaign,” said Richard Czuba, a non-partisan pollster who has polled the state for more than three decades. … Because Michigan was the first state of Obama to Trump to vote in the presidential primary, a brick of yesteryear in what the Democrats once complacently called their blue wall, the two parties jumped on Tuesday’s results for signs indicating November. The Trump campaign has seen weaknesses for Biden’s candidacy for the general election, particularly his problem attracting voters under the age of 45.… However, independent analysts like Mr. Czuba have said that while it is true that the motivation to vote was high for both parties, which is high. participation in Michigan historically favors the Democrats. “

Where are the young people? – Atlantic: “The young voters did not show themselves in almost sufficient number so that Sanders could overcome the strength of Biden among the older democrats; a large increase in voter turnout among the elderly masked any gains in youth voting, relegating millennials and new voters to a smaller share of the primary electorate than four years ago. But if the relative lack of enthusiasm of voters in their teens and twenties is bad news for Sanders in the short term, it could also be worrisome for Biden in the long term. In the general election, Democratic presidential candidates count on huge margins among young voters to counter the conservative tilt and higher voter turnout of middle-aged and older Americans. “

Mishkin: How Biden went from flop to favorite in 10 days – Fox News: “In 10 days, from South Carolina primary to Michigan primary, Joe Biden went from a candidate almost unable to pronounce a coherent point of debate to a prohibitive favorite to win the nomination – and probably in better shape for the race against President Donald Trump in November. How did it happen so quickly? … After three consecutive victories in the presidential race, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was the favorite. … But the secret of Sanders’ success was ultimately the cause of his fate: his fierce support for his program, coupled with a very energetic personality to defend this program and an apparent reluctance to compromise to increase support. … Meanwhile, Biden was demonstrating that he was “old Joe safe.” Waving Obama’s good faith and the congressman’s approval Jim Clyburn, the former vice president decisively won the African American vote and the primary in South Carolina. “

PLAY BY GAME

Texas Dems gains confidence in fight for House seats after heavy voter turnout – Politico

Biden tightens security and calls for secret services – Fox News

Stock market rises after worst fall since 1987 – WSJ

Here’s a growing list of major cancellations nationwide due to a coronavirus – American News

AUDIBLE: CHA-CHING

“It was the most expensive speech in history.” – Luca Paolini, a Wall Street strategist, chatting with the Financial times on how the markets collapsed after President Trump’s oval coronavirus office address.

ANY SUNDAY

CAT FIGHT

Tampa Bay Times: “If a cat does something cute, but nobody is there to watch it on the Internet, was it really cute? Cole and jam, the famous ginger tabby on the Internet and his adoptive brother with long and elegant hair, are as dashing as ever. But their adorable antics are missing online this week. Viral rescue cats… have gone dark online due to a lawsuit filed by Digital Pet Media… The defendant is Chris Poole, the Tampa man who owns real cats. In the trial, Poole is accused of breaching the contract and harming the Cole and Marmalade business by then acting erratically and blocking his business partners from vital social media chat accounts … In a Gofundme campaign launched to raise legal defense funds, Poole suggests that it was wrong to think that his business partners believed in “our efforts to educate, educate and entertain cat lovers around the world.”

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“I leave this life without regrets. It was a wonderful life – full and complete with great love and great effort that is worth it. I am sad to leave, but I leave knowing that I have lived the life I wanted. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in the Washington Post on June 8, 2018. Today, March 13 would have been Charles’ 70th birthday.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.