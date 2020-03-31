Trump to ease mileage standards for Obama-era vehicles

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

the Trump administration should this week relax Obama era rules on fuel emission standards, ending more than two years of legal battles between the president and the states that have opposed the decision.

The new rule, which will last until 2026, cancels one of the United States’ greatest efforts against climate change.

“Once finalized, the rule will benefit our economy, improve the fuel economy of the US fleet, make vehicles more affordable and save lives by increasing the safety of new vehicles,” the spokesperson said. EPA, Corry Schiermeyer, before planned publication. .

Trump administration says softer mileage standards will allow consumers to continue buying the most fuel-efficient products SUV that American drivers have preferred for years. Opponents, meanwhile, say the new standards will kill several hundred more Americans a year – in the dirtiest air – by Obama standards.

Even “given the catastrophe in which they live with the coronavirus, they are pursuing a policy that will harm public health and kill people,” said Chet France, a 39-year-old veteran of the Agence de protection de l environment, where he was a senior official on emissions and mileage standards.

Delaware Senator Tom Carper, the high-level Democrat of the Senate Committee on the Environment and Public Works, called it “the height of irresponsibility for this administration to finalize a step back which will lead to dirtier air while our country works without released to respond to a respiratory pandemic whose effects could be exacerbated by air pollution. ”

Trump’s chiefs of staff have continued to restore public health and the environment amid the coronavirus pandemic. The administration – like others before it – is faced with procedural rules that will make changes adopted before the last six months of Trump’s current term more difficult to eliminate, even if the White House changes the occupants.

The standards have divided the auto industry with Ford, BMW, Honda and Volkswagen take sides with California and accept higher standards. Other automakers argue that Obama-era standards will be impossible to meet because consumers have moved considerably from efficient cars to SUVs and trucks.

California and a dozen other states say they will continue to resist Trump mileage standards in court.

Last year, 72% of the new vehicles purchased by American consumers were trucks or SUVs. When the current standards came into effect in 2012, this figure was 51%.

The Obama administration has imposed a 5% annual increase in fuel economy. The leaked versions of the Trump administration’s latest proposal show a 1.5% annual increase, down from its original proposal to simply stop imposing increases in energy efficiency after 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.