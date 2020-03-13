Trump to hold press conference on coronavirus crisis

President Trump has announced plans to hold a press conference Friday afternoon to coronavirus crisis, while concerns about the spread of the epidemic are wreaking havoc on the economy and American life.

“I will be holding a press conference today at 3:00 pm in the White House. Subject: CoronaVirus!” he tweeted.

The announcement also comes amid conflicting reports on whether anyone else who has come into contact with Trump in recent days – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro – has turned out to be positive.

Bolsonaro’s son Eduardo first told Fox News that they were doing other tests to confirm the diagnosis. But a few minutes later, he told Fox News “America’s Newsroom” that the test was negative.

“Everything is fine now,” he said.

Bolsonaro had been tested after one of his assistants, who also attended meetings in Mar-a-Lago, tested positive for COVID-19. This occurs a few days after meeting with the president and vice-president of Mar-a-Lago.

THE PRESIDENT OF BRAZIL BOLSONARO TESTS A POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

Amid this information, a number of White House officials have been called to an urgent meeting in the office of the chief of staff, Fox News announced Friday morning.

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Also announced Thursday that he was in self-quarantine after attending the meeting with the Trump and Bolsonaro team at Mar-a-Lago.

The President, at this point, has not been tested for coronavirus, even after meeting people who have tested positive for COVID-19 or interacted with others who have done so.

Earlier this week, several Republican lawmakers quarantined themselves after a participant in the Conservative Political Action Conference from February 26 to February 29 informed CPAC organizers that he had tested positive.

DOUBLE ASSET ON CALL FOR COID PAY PAY FROM COVID-19

Trump and Vice President Pence, who has been appointed to lead the official coronavirus task force, attended and spoke at CPAC. Neither of them came into contact with the sick individual, according to the White House.

Trump, however, had direct contact with Representative Doug Collins during a trip Friday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, and Representative Matt Gatez visited Air Force One on Monday. Both are in auto-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the president tweeted Friday morning touting “a strong border policy,” saying that if the US borders were weak, more deaths from the US coronavirus would have been recorded at this point.

“At this point, and because we have a very strict border policy, we have had 40 deaths from the Corona virus. If we had weak or open borders, that number would be much higher! Trump tweeted on Friday.

On Wednesday evening, after the World Health Organization designated COVID-19 as a global pandemic, the President announced the temporary cessation of air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights in from the UK and those carrying cargo, to contain the spread of the virus.

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

John Roberts and Joe Shikhman and The Associated Press of Fox News contributed to this report.