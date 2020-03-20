Trump to host G-7 summit in June by teleconference, White House says

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump will now hold the G-7 Summit in June by teleconference, rather than inviting the other six other G-7 countries to Camp David as originally planned.

Trump originally planned to host the leaders of the seven major industrial countries – Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan as well as the United States – at his private golf complex in Miami, before moving it to Camp David after public criticism. Leaders will now meet electronically to allow “each country to focus all of its resources on meeting the health and economic challenges of COVID-19,” economic advisor Larry Kudlow told colleagues, spokesperson said. from the White House, Judd Deere.

Trump previously spoke with G-7 leaders on Monday at a meeting hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron. Deere said Trump, who leads the group this year, would hold virtual meetings every month as the world fights against COVID-19 and its economic fallout.

The announcement came as the world was confronted with 229,390 cases of new coronavirus and 9,325 deaths, and many countries around the world have instituted travel bans and social distancing guidelines. The United States currently has 10,755 confirmed cases and 154 deaths. Trump angered some G-7 countries when he instituted a travel ban on Europe without consulting European leaders.

