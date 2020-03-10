Trump to present Congress with payroll tax cuts and relief for small businesses amid coronavirus crisis

President Trump said Monday night that he would meet with congressional leaders on Tuesday to press them on what can be done to help the economy as it struggles amid the coronavirus trigger.

Trump has said he plans to meet with Senate leaders on Wednesday to discuss payroll tax cuts, help for small businesses and help for hourly workers who may fall ill.

“They will be very dramatic,” said Trump of the proposed economic measures during an evening briefing at the White House. “It blinded the world and I think we managed it very well.”

Trump told reporters that the administration is looking for “very substantial relief.” Secretary of the Treasury, Steve Mnuchin, and director of the National Economic Council, Larry Kudlow, were due to request the Republicans from the Senate Tuesday afternoon.

Markets appeared to react positively to Trump’s announcement, as futures on the three main indices jumped more than 2%.

The president, who was joined in the White House briefing room by Vice President Mike Pence and the rest of the coronavirus task force, commended his administration’s work in fighting the virus – including banning certain countries from entering the U.S. and coordinating with state governors – and reiterated that the spread of the virus was not due to mismanagement in Washington.

“It’s not the fault of our country, it’s something that was launched at us,” said Trump. “The bottom line is that we take care of the American public.”

Prior to his press conference, Trump met with Mnuchin, Kudlow and other assistants about a series of economic measures he could take. He also invited Wall Street leaders to the White House on Wednesday to discuss the economic fallout from the epidemic.

Kudlow told reporters on Friday that the administration does not envisage a “massive” federal rescue plan. On the contrary, any federal aid would be “timely and targeted and micro”.

Capitol Hill lawmakers had barely begun to consider the economic implications of the spread of the virus and what might be needed to stimulate the economy as people cancel vacations and business trips and stay away from stores. Senate finance committee chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, told reporters that “it’s all on the table.”

But members of the Senate Republican leadership, including Senator John Cornyn, of R-Texas, have downplayed the need for any kind of economic stimulus package, be it tax cuts or help workers. “It is premature to talk about it,” Cornyn told reporters. “I love the tax cuts, but I think it’s a bit premature.”

Democrats have indicated that they prefer other responses, such as legislation requiring employers to grant workers paid sick leave – a long-standing political priority for Democrats – and additional assistance for workers. low-income people.

Pence, who heads the coronavirus epidemic task force, noted once again that the chances of Americans getting the virus remain low – and falling seriously ill – but warned that the precautions described by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) should always be followed.

While intending to project calm, Trump earlier today went wild over the stock market downturn and called a meeting of his top economic advisers to find out what to do about it. Meanwhile, the number of Republican lawmakers who have announced they are isolating themselves due to possible exposure to the virus has increased to five.

While Trump was grappling with an epidemic of which he had downplayed the consequences on numerous occasions, the White House claimed that it was conducting its business as usual. But the day’s business was anything but normal. Lawmakers insisted on getting details on how the Capitol could be secured, a Pentagon meeting was divided into subgroups to minimize the number of people in the same room and the army commander in Europe is placed in precautionary quarantine.

The President plunged into handshake with his supporters Monday morning arriving to make the front page of a fundraiser in Longwood, Florida, which raised approximately $ 4 million for his re-election campaign and the Party republican. He ignored the screaming questions about the declining stock market as he boarded Air Force One for the flight back to Washington.

On this flight was representative Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Who was then placed under voluntary quarantine. He was one of the many GOP lawmakers who were exposed to someone at last month’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) which then tested positive for the virus.

Trump did not answer the journalists’ yelled questions if he had been tested for the coronavirus after his flight with Gaetz. Pence said he did not know if the president had been tested, but told reporters that he had not himself been tested for the virus.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham released a statement late Monday evening saying Trump had not been tested for coronavirus because “he had no prolonged close contact with confirmed patients at COVID-19 known, and it has no symptoms “

“President Trump is in excellent health and his doctor will continue to monitor him closely,” said Grisham.

Monday, representatives Doug Collins, R-Ga. And Gaetz went into voluntary quarantine because of their contact with the infected person at CPAC.

Both said they had no symptoms but would wait the rest of the 14 days after home contact. Gaetz wore a gas mask during the House vote last week on emergency funding for the response to the virus and said he wanted to point out how Congress could become a “petri dish”. For the virus.

Collins met Trump on Tuesday night at the White House and shook his hand on Friday when the president visited the Atlanta headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The President of the United States, as we all know, is quite a hand washer,” press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Fox News on Monday. “He uses a hand sanitizer all the time. So he’s not at all concerned about that.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.