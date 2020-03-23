Trump trapped | Fox News

** Want a FOX News half-time report in your inbox everyday? Register here.**

TRUMP TRAPPED

Donald trump is in a pickle.

The thing the President seems to want most – a frantic economic return after a brief and rapid slowdown – seems to be in contradiction with what his political base wants – to quickly make the limits of our national quarantine less restrictive.

Trump wants, as he has said repeatedly, for the whole coronavirus issue to dissipate in a hot summer breeze. “It will be a victory that I think will happen much sooner than expected,” Trump said in his daily virus announcements on Sunday.

What Team Trump envisions is the kind of return to contagion we see in China, South Korea and Taiwan. In these places, there is every reason to believe that economic activity will return to normal or close to normal in a few weeks.

This would mean in an American context emerging from coronacloud by this summer, with an accelerated economic rebound for the peak of the fall campaign. Trump will be defeated or returned to power depending on how he navigates this crisis, and that would be his best case scenario.

But the way in which these authoritarian cultures achieve their goals depends on very draconian measures. In South Korea, privacy has been erased as citizens’ smartphones become lojacks for health officials and devices to publicly shame offenders. In China, drones are patrolling the streets of affected areas, descending on those who violate shelter rules on the spot. In Taiwan, the government has taken over media coverage and is demanding that public health instructions be issued hourly.

None of this will happen in the United States, but public health officials are looking for the closest approximations they can find here. The thought is this: strike hard now and avoid both a dangerous surge in hospitals and lasting economic damage.

Much discussed in this vein is a NYT Friday op-ed from Dr David Katz, a popular media voice on nutrition and obesity.

His argument is this: we missed our chance to be proactive when nations like Singapore did, but since we finally get test and treatment protocols online, we can learn from their methods and move quickly toward a more targeted approach based on the protection of the most vulnerable and isolated patients.

With the public now well aware of the dangers, we can start to resume normal activities much sooner than the worst-case scenarios that many Europeans are currently going through. If employers, organizations and individuals abide by the rules and governments firmly take quarantines, a fairly rapid turnaround may be possible.

But we are not there yet. Not only do we not yet have the capacity to perform the required extensive testing or the necessary masks and disinfectants, but this would require a unified government response at the federal, state and local levels. A new “surgical” approach does not work if some of the larger states are not on board. Running this ship would take time and a new spirit of cooperation.

NYT columnist Tom friedman interviewed Katz and asked him how he would navigate this pivot. Katz’s response was “a two-week isolation strategy”. Not the one we are in, but still a fortnight, this time with uniform application. Katz says that this “restart” would be more acceptable because there would be light at the end of the tunnel knowing that in a few weeks, things will start to return to normal.

This, however, ignores the political realities taking place in Washington and across the country.

Trump had already returned 5 points last week after being charged in his Gallup work approval rating. Even given the lack of reliable quarantine surveys, there is no reason to believe that there has been a softening of its floor. Trump seems for the moment to be back where he spent most of his presidency: hovering around 40%.

He essentially returned to where he was, that is to say on the low side but with the surprisingly lasting support of the Republican base.

And what the Republican base does not feel these days is three weeks of government-ordered foreclosure and cessation of normal business activities.

Like Sen. Rand Paul, who is now infected, many Conservatives, even doctors, were already reluctant to follow government suggestions as to where to go, with whom to have lunch, etc.

the churches that have held services this Sunday in disregard of the orders of health officials will be joined by others this week. In rural America and small towns, especially with older citizens – Red America – resistance will increase.

And it’s not just about the money. For many small business owners – again, heavily biased Republicans – three weeks of closure would be an economic death sentence. Without the deep pockets and bailouts that big business benefits, they face an event of extinction. They may prefer to face the authorities than bankruptcy.

Trump obviously feels the growing backlash on the right. His Sunday evening tweet, “WE CANNOT LEAVE THE CURE Worse THAN THE PROBLEM ITSELF. AT THE END OF THE 15-DAY PERIOD, WE WILL MAKE A DECISION ON HOW WE WANT TO GO! “

Trump cannot be re-elected with the economy a wreck and the virus out of control. But neither can it win without its base, a group much more inclined to try its luck in the face of the pandemic than the mainly democratic inhabitants of the big cities and the swing voters of the most threatened suburbs.

To get where he wants to go, Trump would need the cooperation of the red and blue states to really bite the bullet now, at the cost of prolonged social and economic disruption.

Right now, he seems to be stuck in between.

THE SENATE CHOOSES THE PACKAGE OF VIRUSES AND THE BREAKING TEMPERATES

Fox News: “Tensions exploded in the Senate on Monday as lawmakers viscerally clashed with the camera during phase three of a response plan against coronaviruses, Democrats blocking Republican efforts to push the bill through massive raise for the second day in a row. Leaving the legislation in limbo once again, the Senate wedged the package on Monday afternoon on a 49-46 vote. It took 60 votes to advance. Democrats have argued that the over $ 1 trillion package was too much for big business and not enough for workers, but Republicans accused them of playing politics and using the crisis as leverage to try bypass the unrelated political elements of the “ wish list ” regarding climate change and more. “The country is burning and your side wants to play political games,” said the Senate whip. John Thune, R-S.D., Said shortly before the vote. … Thune criticized the Democrats – in particular the moderate Democratic senator. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Who, moments before, said the bill was “weighted on the corporate side of Wall Street.” “

Package details – United States today: “The Senate Republicans released a $ 1 trillion economic stimulus package last Thursday, which details a proposed distribution of a payment of $ 1,200 for each individual or $ 2,400 for joint returns. Democrats blocked the bill earlier Sunday evening, saying it was too generous for big business and too stingy for working families. Among the requirements that the Democrats in the Senate want to include in order to pass the bill are: Donald trump invoke the Defense Production Act to order private companies to manufacture respirators, masks and other necessary equipment. Offer more workers guaranteed family and medical leave. Use nearly $ 40 billion to help states stabilize funding for schools and help colleges keep operating during the crisis. Give billions of dollars in grants to states to help organize elections, including expanding advance, postal and correspondence voting. … Leader of minorities in the Senate Chuck Schumer [said] Monday… “We have an obligation to get the right details.” “

Republicans say Dems blocks “ideological wish list” – Fox News: “The Republicans accuse the Democrats of using the coronavirus pandemic as an opportunity to advance independent political agendas, the two parties failed to reach an agreement Sunday evening to advance legislation that would relieve businesses and American families struggling because of the epidemic. … But problems having nothing to do with the coronavirus have become obstacles to the rescue program, according to a senior Republican official. “As Chief Schumer continues to delay the much-needed relief program, the last-minute list of Pelosi’s demands and Schumer’s ideological wish list is becoming clearer,” said the aide. This includes new collective bargaining powers for unions, higher fuel emission standards for airlines, and expanded wind and solar tax credits. “

Pergram: How it collapsed – Fox News: “Monday was supposed to be the deadline for the Senate to act on the third legislative phase of the response to coronaviruses. Majority leader in the Senate Mitch McConnell (R-KY) put in place a process late last week during which the Senate would proceed to a procedural vote on Sunday to begin debate on the “shell” of a bill. Once the deal is complete, McConnell will put the coronavirus package in the empty Parliament box. The hope was that the Senate could get 60 votes to open the debate on the measurement of coronavirus on Sunday – then speed up the process and pass the bill on Monday. The House should then align with the Senate in the near future. All of that melted Sunday evening. The Republicans were still going to need the support of the Senate Democrats to start the debate on the legislation. As we always say on Capitol Hill, it is a question of mathematics, it is a question of mathematics, it is a question of mathematics. The current distribution of the Senate is 53 Republicans and 47 Senators who caucus with the Democrats. The procedural vote required 60 votes to overcome the obstruction. “

PAUL BASHED TO IGNORE THE WARNINGS

NYT: “[Sen[Sen[Sen[SenRand Paul]had been informed last weekend that he had attended a fundraiser in Kentucky with two people who later tested positive for Covid-19, a warning that sent a handful of other prominent elected officials to self-quarantine as a precaution. Not Mr. Paul. He nevertheless continued his program in Washington. On Wednesday afternoon, he spoke and voted in the Senate. He had dinner at the Republicans’ closed lunch Thursday and Friday, seated with his fellow senators. …[Senator[Senator[Sénateur[SenatorKyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., Wrote on Twitter,]”This, America, is absolutely irresponsible.” … The two Republican senators from Utah, Mitt Romney and Mike Lee, said Sunday afternoon that they would voluntarily quarantine themselves after close contact with Mr. Paul in recent days. “

Senators call for remote voting – Call: “Bipartisan efforts to encourage the Senate to adopt remote voting procedures are gaining ground, with at least two other Republicans speaking out on the need for operational change in the face of the coronavirus crisis and one day after a Senate colleague revealed that he had tested positive for the virus. Meaning of republican. Kevin Cramer from North Dakota and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina approved the passage of the Senate to remote voting during the growing COVID-19 pandemic. They join an Illinois-led effort Richard J. Durbin and republican of OhioRob Portman, which calls for a limited-time authorization for remote voting in emergency situations. “I fully support the idea of ​​remote voting so that the Senate can continue to function during this crisis,” Graham tweeted. “

Amy Klobuchar’s husband is positive – Fox News: “Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced on Monday that her husband has tested positive for the coronavirus and that he is currently being treated in a hospital in Virginia. Klobuchar, D-Minn., A former Democratic presidential hopeful, said her husband received the COVID-19 test results on Monday morning. “Although I cannot see it and it is of course cut off from all visitors, our daughter Abigail and I constantly call, send and send text messages,” Klobuchar said in a statement. “We love him very much and pray for his recovery.” Klobuchar said her husband was “exhausted and sick but a very strong and resilient person.” Klobuchar described her husband’s symptoms, saying that he “continues to have a bad temperature, bad, bad, bad, cough.”

BIDEN CONSULTS OBAMA ON VEEP’S SHORT LIST

Politico: ” Joe Biden has a shortlist of more than six women to be his running mate and will begin the verification process “in a few weeks,” he said on Sunday when calling on donors. Biden, who said he had consulted his former boss, the president Barack Obama, did not mention any names. But he has said nothing to dispel speculation that he is considering the three senators who ran for president – Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. “Background checks are important. They have to be prepared, “said Biden, adding that he wanted to make sure” there will be no snafu “with his selection.` `The most important thing, and I actually talked to Barack on this – the most important thing is that there must be someone who, the day after his selection, is ready to be President of the United States of America if something has happened, “said said Biden, who is 77 years old. Biden said he needed “someone who’s comfortable with where I am” on politics. “

How Bernie blew it up – NYT: “But interviews with more than three dozen[Sen[Sen[Sen[SenBernie Sanders]aides, elected officials, activists and others who worked with his campaign revealed a more complete picture of his overthrow of political fortune. Although Mr. Sanders reached a position of apparent dominance in mid-February, he and his entourage also made a series of fateful decisions that left him in the wrong place to win the skeptical Democrats – and very vulnerable to an opponent with Mr. Biden’s forces. Mr. Sanders has proven unable to expand his base far beyond the left or to gain significant numbers of African Americans. He disregarded the warnings of traditional party leaders, and even from within his campaign, about the need to tailor his message and unify the Democrats. He allowed internal arguments to escalate during his campaign, an unsightly operation that fragmented into factions under the only two real decision-makers – Mr. Sanders and his wife, Jane. Although outwardly amiable, Mr. Sanders’ inner circle was fractured between some longtime counselors and relative newcomers, such as Faiz Shakir, his campaign manager. “

The pressures are mounting on DNC – WSJ: “When the National Democratic Committee decided to move its convention until mid-July, about two weeks earlier than in 2016, it was presented as a way to give the party candidate more time to focus on President Trump and spend the general election dollars earlier. . The coronavirus pandemic makes this decision more risky in retrospect, as Democrats face the possibility that a large part of the nation will be besieged for weeks or months to come. “

