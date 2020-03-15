Trump tries to calm the country at a WH coronavirus briefing, saying there is no need to stockpile supplies

President Trump He told Americans on Sunday that “there is no need to hoard” supplies amid concerns over potential food or supply shortages as more states and cities announce restrictions to contain the coronavirus.

The president said during a briefing in the White House after speaking with the heads of the food suppliers: “You don’t have to buy as much, calm down, relax.”

Trump added, “We’re fine, everything will pass.”

Trump has assured Americans that grocers will stay open and the supply chain will stay healthy. Vice President Mike Pence urged Americans to buy only the groceries they needed for the coming week.

The Federal Reserve took emergency action on Sunday to help the economy resist the coronavirus by lowering its benchmark interest rate to almost zero and saying it would buy $ 700 billion in treasury bills and d mortgage bonds. The Fed’s surprise announcement showed its fear that the viral epidemic will dampen economic growth in the coming months and that it will be ready to do everything in its power to counter the risks.

President welcomed the move.

“It’s a big step, I’m very happy they did,” said Asset at the press conference. “It brings us closer to other countries,” he said, referring to the Fed’s rate cut to almost zero in a historic move in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“There are a lot of people on Wall Street who are very happy,” Trump said, adding that he would ease his criticism of the Fed and President Jerome Powell.

The virus has an incubation period ranging from two days to 14 days before the onset of symptoms. The death toll in the United States is over 50.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States is now over 3,100 in 49 states on Sunday, The New York Times reported.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia. The global epidemic has made more than 156,000 people sick and more than 5,800 dead.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

The surge of coronavirus cases all over the United States and around the world have plunged the world into a practical dead end.

In the United States, life changed dramatically in just one week.

From work to entertainment to worship, several aspects of American life have been reorganized as health officials encourage the public to operate “social distancing” to prevent the spread of the infection.

Trump has suggested that restrictions on travel to the United States to areas hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic may be the next.

New York City announced on Sunday afternoon that its public school system, the largest of its kind in the country, will be closed for the time being.

Travelers returning to the United States after the Trump administration imposed a sweeping ban on people entering Europe waiting times of several hours for medical examinations. Images on social media show arrival halls and winding lines.