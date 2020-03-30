Trump trolls Biden says Cuomo would likely be “best” candidate 2020

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump took another hit on former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday, saying New York Governor Andrew Cuomo “likely” would improve 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.

During a large interview with “Fox & Friends”, the president detailed the latest actions of his administration in their reply to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden for days criticized Trump’s response to the crisis, and the most recent Fox News poll shows the likely Democratic presidential candidate holding a 9-point lead over Trump in a hypothetical confrontation in the general election.

CUOMO’S PROFILE INCREASES AT THE HEART OF CORONAVIRUS EVOLUTION

“If Sleepy Joe was president, he wouldn’t even know what’s going on,” Trump replied on Monday.

The president was asked about reports that some in the Democratic realm suggested that Cuomo should run for the Democratic nomination instead.

“If he’s going to run, it’s okay, I’ve known Andrew for a long time,” said Trump. “I think he would be a better candidate than Sleepy Joe.”

“I wouldn’t mind running against Andrew,” said Trump. “I don’t mind racing against Joe Biden.”

He added, “I think Andrew would probably be better.”

TRUMP SAYS CORONAVIRUS TO DRILL ‘EASTER AROUND’

Cuomo, the New York governor with three terms, who was hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, has become a staple of the national media with his daily briefings on coronaviruses. Cuomo has received bipartisan praise, even from Biden, for his response to New York and his leadership.

Cuomo has dismissed campaign speculation while fighting coronavirus as it is.

Cuomo announced on Sunday that it was extending a statewide lockout it first ordered earlier this month, forcing non-essential workers to stay at home due to the coronavirus epidemic at least by April 15.

Meanwhile, the president predicted that coronavirus cases in the United States will likely peak “around Easter” as he defended his administration’s decision to extend strict social distancing guidelines until the end of April – suggesting that millions of lives could be saved by the measures.

“We do a lot of things and we don’t want to do it too soon,” Trump said Monday morning. “Around Easter is going to be your peak, we think, and then it’ll start coming down from there.”

Trump added, “We think April 30 is a day when we can see real progress. And we expect to see that, before June 1, we think death, it’s a terrible thing to say, will be brought to a very small number. “