Trump trolls Romney on the coronavirus test

President Trump taunted Mitt Romney on Wednesday after the Utah senator tested negative for coronavirusostensibly cheering for the news before breaking his record as presidential candidate and congressman.

“This is really great news! I’m so happy that I can barely speak. He may have been a terrible presidential candidate and an even worse American senator, but he’s a RINO, and I love him very much! Trump tweeted early Wednesday.

A “RINO,” as Trump called Romney, means “Republican by name only.”

Romney, R-Utah, entered quarantine after learning on Sunday that Senator Rand Paul, R-Ky., With whom he had spent time over the weekend during negotiations on the stimulus package proposed by the GOP of the Senate, had proved positive.

Romney has been tested for COVID-19 Monday and received negative results Tuesday evening, but said it would remain in quarantine.

“Fortunately, I tested negative for COVID-19,” Romney tweeted. “Nevertheless, my doctor’s advice, in accordance with CDC directives, obliges me to remain in quarantine because the test does not rule out the appearance of symptoms during the 14-day period.”

Trump, at a press briefing on Sunday, learned for the first time of Romney’s potential exposure.

“Romney is isolated?” Said Trump. “Gee, too bad.”

When asked if there was sarcasm in his comment, he replied, “No, not at all.”

Trump and Romney have long disagreed. Romney broke the party’s ranks last month, voting in favor of Trump’s conviction for abuse of power during the Senate removal trial. Romney, although stuck with Republican senators by voting to acquit Trump on the second charge – obstruction of Congress.

Romney and Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, who also entered quarantine after interacting with Paul, missed key procedural votes on a phase III stimulus bill. These votes failed, but senators have since reached an agreement and plan to call the bill in the near future.

Meaning. Cory Gardner, R-Co., And Rick Scott, R-Fla., Also missed the votes and are in quarantine after interacting with others who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Paul is the only known senator to test positive at the time.

Meanwhile, Trump also hit Michael Avenatti, the former lawyer for Stormy Daniels, who requested his release from prison amid the coronavirus epidemic. A judge rejected Avenatti’s plea on Tuesday.

“Gee, it’s a shame. Such a good guy. Presidential aspirations you know!” Trump tweeted.

Avenatti, in 2019, briefly weighed in on a presidential election. He is currently a long time after being convicted of extortion.