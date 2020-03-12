Trump tweets a series of tips on how to avoid coronavirus

President tweeted Thursday a series of charts explaining the safety measures that Americans can take to avoid being infected with the coronavirus.

Tables, which include tips for home, work, school and other places, advise people to wash their hands thoroughly, adjust any unnecessary trips or projects, and avoid going to work or at school if you feel sick.

The tweets come a day after Trump announced the suspension of travel between European countries and the United States for 30 days as the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic continues to develop.

The travel measure will take effect at midnight Friday, Trump said in a national White House television message on Wednesday. He said the “strong but necessary” restrictions would not apply in the UK.

As the coronavirus continues to spread around the world, the United States and many other countries have adopted strict measures to contain the disease, including prohibiting foreign visitors from countries ravaged by the epidemic.

“I am convinced that by counting and continuing to take these harsh measures, we will significantly reduce the threat to our citizens and we will finally and quickly defeat this virus,” said Trump.

So far, the Trump administration has banned travelers from mainland China, where the virus originated last December, and Iran, which also experienced an outbreak, from entering the United States .

The restrictions covered all foreign nationals who have visited these countries in the past 14 days.

The virus has killed more than 4,200 people and made nearly 120,000 sick worldwide. Some 1,200 cases have been reported in the United States.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL COMONAVIRUS COVERAGE OF FOX NEWS

In addition to travel restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have warned Americans to avoid non-essential travel to several countries, including Italy, which is largely in a deadlock state amid an outbreak of coronavirus infections.

Other nations included South Korea, China and Iran. The agency also warned Americans to take extra care when traveling to Japan.

Fox News Louis Casiano contributed to this report.