Trump tweets that Little Leaguers “will soon be playing baseball”: meanwhile, “take care of mom and dad”

What’s on deck for the Little Leaguers on the bench once the country crosses the coronavirus crisis? A return to the field, President Trump said Saturday in an encouraging speech on Twitter.

“To all our young people who miss the start of their [Little League] seasons, hang in there! We will take you back to the field and know that you are going to play baseball soon, “wrote Trump.

In mid-March, the Little League International board of directors advised its 6,500 local baseball leagues from suspend or delay their seasons until May 11 at least.

“In the meantime, take care of mom and dad,” the president wrote on Saturday. “And know that it will not be forever.”

Like professional sports, the Little League closed the game due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

“We hope that by doing this we will all play a small but important role in smoothing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” the league said on its website.

the NHL and NBA have suspended their seasons due to the pandemic. Major baseball league In early March, he suspended his spring training matches and delayed the start of his season.

Federal and state authorities have called for social isolation as a way to slow the spread of the virus, with confirmed cases continuing to climb – exceeding 300,000 in the United States on Saturday morning. There are more than 1.1 million cases worldwide.

“The experience of the Little League is a rite of passage for so many children, and we know it is frustrating and sad, especially for players in their 12-year season,” the league wrote in a letter. open to parents. “We sincerely hope everyone has the opportunity to play this year, and we will work hard to make it happen as soon as possible.”

The official Little League Twitter account thanked the president for his encouraging speech and reiterated his commitment to social distancing.

“We hope to return to the field soon and in the meantime we want everyone to stay safe at home,” the organization tweeted.