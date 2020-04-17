Trump unveils guidelines on coronaviruses to roll back social distance in stages: “The next front in our war”

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

President Trump announced on Thursday the White House plan to possibly reduce social distancing and reopen the country’s economy in stages – depending on location – in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The plan provides for three phases of reopening the country, depending on the severity of the coronavirus epidemic in each state or region.

“We can start the next front in our war, which we call” Opening America Again, “” said Trump at a press briefing in the White House.” To preserve the health of Americans, we must preserve the health of our economy. “

The plan, which Trump announced with the formation of a bipartisan council of legislators from both chambers of Congress, describes “recommendations” for governors to develop their own plans for reopening. It also includes a number of criteria that must be met in terms of the number of infections and hospitalizations before they can open.

The “Opening Up America Again” plan has been approved by the President’s medical advisers, Dr. Deborah Birx, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Robert Redfield, and will be a “data-driven” approach, with governors taking the helm. decide at county level how they will reopen their states, the White House said.

“We are not opening all of a sudden, but one careful step at a time,” said Trump, adding that the guidelines were “based on verifiable data.”

He added: “Some states may open earlier than others.”

“Phase 1” is intended for regions of the country that only meet the criteria defined by the White House and requests that social distance remain in place, avoiding gathering more than 10 people and avoiding unnecessary travel.

“Phase two”, which concerns regions that have met the criteria twice and have not experienced a “rebound” in infections, still calls on residents to practice social distancing and try to avoid large gatherings, but opens the possibility of resuming non-essential travel.

The third phase, which concerns the areas which have met the criteria three times and which do not have a rebound of the virus, is the most open and allows vulnerable parts of the population to return in public, opening sports halls and bars, taking over completely. dedicate time to staff on construction sites and let people return to large places like restaurants, cinemas, churches and sports venues – albeit at a reduced capacity.

“It’s a gradual process,” said Trump. “Throughout the process, citizens will always be called upon to use all the weapons of this war.”

Trump said he had spoken to the governors of some western states who said they had already met the “phase one” criteria. The President, however, did not specify which states were to reopen.

“I have heard a number of people say that they are in very good shape,” he said. “They will be ready to literally open tomorrow.”

Democrats’ reactions were mixed. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., Said in a statement: “The vague and inconsistent White House document does nothing to make up for the president’s failure to listen to scientists and to produce and distribute national rapid tests. ” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said, “I am pleased to see that the federal government’s directions follow a data-driven, science-based approach, similar to the Oregon framework.”

The White House directives come in the course of a tumultuous week during which protesters across the country descended on state capitals to express their anger over the effects of the foreclosure measures on the economy despite thousands of new cases of COVID-19 reported daily.

Hundreds of cars, trucks and SUVs hit the state capital of Michigan on Wednesday in a loud protest against Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, whose critics say critics have gone too far. Similar protests have taken place in Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky and Ohio over the past week and more are planned in Maryland, Missouri, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, New York and New Hampshire.

The federal government said on Thursday that 5.2 million more Americans had applied for unemployment benefits last week, bringing the four-week total to about 22 million out of a workforce of 159 million – which is by far the worst period of job loss in the United States ever. The losses result in approximately 1 in 7 workers.

“These people who know they are vulnerable, self-quarantine. And everyone, let them go back to work, “said Aaron Carver, a laid-off housing entrepreneur who joined a protest outside the governor’s mansion in Richmond, Virginia, to denounce what he said was government flouting people’s rights.

Trump sympathized with the protesters during his briefing on Thursday and refused to urge them to assemble during the pandemic – noting that “they seem to be protesters who love me and respect my opinion”.

“They have been going through this for a long time,” he said. “They suffer.”

Trump’s plan also comes just days after the president claimed to have “full” authority on Monday to decide how and when to reopen the economy – which has resulted in heavy crackdown on the governors of the two main political parties. who claim that they have primary responsibility for ensuring public safety in their states and would decide when it is safe to begin a return to normal operations.

Trump has since reversed this claim and said he would leave it up to governors to determine when and how to revive activity in their states.

“Governors are responsible,” said Trump. “They have to take matters into their own hands.”

Many states across the country have already started to develop plans on how to reopen and form regional coalitions to determine the best way to revive their economies.

The governors of California, Oregon and Washington have declared that health and science results, not politics, will only drive decision-making when it reopens. Any changes to each state’s home stay order will be based on a comprehensive understanding of the health impacts of COVID-19, they added, saying that no large-scale reopening will take place until the settings will not reflect a significant drop in the spread of the virus.

A number of northeastern states – including New York, which was the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States – announced a similar plan on Monday, as did seven states in the Midwest.

