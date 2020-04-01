Trump urges Governor of Florida to allow mooring of ship affected by coronavirus

President Trump Tuesday urged Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will allow passengers on a Holland America cruise ship to dock in the state a day after the governor said it would be a “mistake”.

“They die on the ship,” Trump said during a White House briefing. On Tuesday evening, four people died on the ship. Trump has said he plans to call DeSantis, according to Reuters. “I will do what is right, not only for us, but for humanity.”

DeSantis said on Monday that South Florida is already swamped with the virus and that space in hospitals should be reserved for local patients and foreign nationals, according to FOX 13 in Tampa.

Holland America Cruise Line President Pleads For Compassion As Florida Debates Authorization To Dock

“We cannot afford to have people who are not even Floridians dumped in South Florida using these precious resources,” he told Fox News.

Zaandam of Holland America left Argentina on March 7 and has been stuck at sea since then.

“We think it is a mistake to put people in South Florida right now, given what we are dealing with, so we would like to have medical personnel just sent to this ship, and cruise lines can to people who may need medical care, “said DeSantis.

Holland America officials have confirmed that “four older guests” have died of the virus and at least 130 have flu-like symptoms, FOX 13 reported.

A sister ship, the Rotterdam, has boarded about two-thirds of the ship’s passengers who have passed a medical check-up and are expected to reach Miami by the end of the week, according to Reuters.

“Florida continues to receive flights from New York and has allowed spring break gatherings to continue as planned. Why turn your back on us? Laura Gabaroni, who boarded the sister ship with her husband, told the Associated Press. “We hope our elected officials will do the right thing: let the Americans disembark and quarantine safely.”

The US Coast Guard also said this week that Miami-based ships registered in the Bahamas should first go there for help, and said those with more than 50 overseas may have to deal with patients on board “for an indefinite period”, according to The Miami Herald.

Ships should also arrange for private transportation of sick passengers rather than depend on the Coast Guard.

Trump’s comments contrast with those earlier this month when he said that the Grand Princess, another ship struck off the coast of California, should not be allowed to dock because he did not want the number of coronavirus cases in the United States are increasing, according to Reuters.