Trump visits Tennessee after deadly tornado

President Trump On Friday, a visit to parts of Tennessee, which was hit by a tornado earlier this week, killed dozens and injured many more.

The visit will be the day after President Trump has declared the state’s major disaster declaration and ordered federal assistance to supplement the rural reconstruction efforts of Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson County.

NASHVILLE TORNADO has killed several people as severe weather hit Tennessee

“Before I begin, I want to send my warm wishes to the great people of Tennessee,” Trump said at the beginning of a speech at the National County Council on Tuesday. Our hearts are full of sorrow for lost lives. “

Trump had previously been monitoring his development outside Tennessee, and the federal government had tweeted “I’ve been with you during this difficult time.”

Trump is Governor Bill Lee, Senator Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. , And other senior officials will participate in the trip.

38 still unidentified after tornado tears via central Tennessee

A storm hit the state on Tuesday killed at least 24 people. Putnam County was hit the hardest with 18 deaths, including five children less than 13.

“It hit so quickly that many people did not have time to evacuate,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said on Tuesday. “Many of these people were sleeping.”

Click here to get the FOX NEWS app

According to the Meteorological Agency, the tornado that hit Putnam was an EF-4 tornado, with an extreme classification between 166 and 200 mph. Local officials said it was about two miles above ground.

Among the damage was the destruction of more than 100 buildings, transmission lines shut down, and serious damage to the airport.

Fox News’s Kelly Chernenkoff, Brie Stimson, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.